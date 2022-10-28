Charming one level home in Tabby Place on St. Simons. Newly built in 2020, this desirable home with a siding/shake exterior with brick accents is pristine. The open concept, split plan features a living area with fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with a large quartz island with shiplap accents. The spacious, primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and sitting area. Its bath has an oversized shower, large double vanity and walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms have en suite baths. Beautiful crown molding and plantation shutters illustrate the quality. Living area flows to a screened porch overlooking a cottage garden. Located on a large corner lot (no flood insurance required), the home has a side loading garage with built-in storage closets. The neighborhood has a community pool. Priced at $595,000.
Showcase Home: 107 Tabby Place Drive, St. Simons Island
