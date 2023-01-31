013123_sghs

Mitchell T. Jones, MD, fellowship-trained cardiologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Cardiology.

 Provided photo

Southeast Georgia Health System encourages the community to reduce risk factors, learn hands-only CPR and participate in National Wear Red Day, February 3, 2023.

There are many things in life we cannot control, but fellowship-trained cardiologist Mitchell T. Jones, MD, believes cardiovascular disease is not among them. “People have real power to dramatically reduce their risk of heart disease,” he says. Jones serves as medical director, Cardiology Department, at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus and practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Cardiology.

