Southeast Georgia Health System encourages the community to reduce risk factors, learn hands-only CPR and participate in National Wear Red Day, February 3, 2023.
There are many things in life we cannot control, but fellowship-trained cardiologist Mitchell T. Jones, MD, believes cardiovascular disease is not among them. “People have real power to dramatically reduce their risk of heart disease,” he says. Jones serves as medical director, Cardiology Department, at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus and practices at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Cardiology.
His message is crucial for Georgians, “Our state ranks higher than the national average for diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and smoking — all risk factors for heart disease.”
You can’t change your age or genetic risk factors. Instead, focus on things you can change. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, controlling high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and obesity reduces your risk of a heart attack or stroke by more than 80 percent.
If a parent suffered a stroke or heart attack, you may think you will share the same fate. Jones disagrees, “It’s not inevitable. Living a heart-healthy lifestyle helps reduce your risks, however if you are a diabetic smoker with a family history of heart disease, cardiac problems are not a matter of ‘if’, but when.”
There is a road map to better heart health. “There are seven things people need to embrace,” Jones says, citing the American Heart Association’s “Life’s Simple 7” guidelines. Research shows that meeting just three to four of these measures reduces your risk of heart-related death by more than half.
1. Don’t smoke. For help quitting, contact the Health System’s Better Breather’s Club, 912-466-1100.
2. Manage blood pressure. If diet, exercise and stress management don’t control your hypertension, ask your doctor if you need medication.
3. Control cholesterol. “It is possible to have normal or low LDL ‘bad’ cholesterol combined with low HDL ‘good’ cholesterol,” explains Jones. Evaluate your cholesterol levels with your doctor.
4. Exercise regularly. Jones urges us to “Walk, walk, walk!” Carve out at least 150 minutes for exercise each week.
5. Maintain a healthy weight. Move more, sit less and eat portions “no bigger than your hand.”
6. Eat better. Bake, steam or broil instead of frying, avoid processed foods and fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables, one quarter with whole grains, starches or beans and one quarter with lean protein.
7. Recognize and treat diabetes. “Diabetes is an enormous risk factor for heart disease, but it’s also a modifiable risk,” says Jones.
Despite lifestyle changes, some people are still at risk. “If a patient has persistent risk, they should see their health care provider and be screened for heart disease,” Jones says. Women especially need to monitor their heart health. “More women have heart attacks without pain and don’t get medical attention because they don’t recognize the symptoms.”
Heart disease is America’s number one killer, but Jones says there is reason for hope. “Arm yourself with knowledge, and you can change outcomes.”
In addition to protecting your heart health, you also have the power to protect others by learning Hands-Only CPR. Every second counts in cardiac arrest, a condition which can strike at any time. The Health System is offering free 30-minute Hands-Only CPR classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1-4 p.m. throughout the month of February on its Brunswick Campus. To register for the class or to learn more, call 912-466-1100.
February is Heart Health Month, and Southeast Georgia Health System encourages everyone to join the battle against heart disease by wearing red on Friday Feb. 3, 2023, National Wear Red Day.
