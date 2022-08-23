082322_sghs

Matthew Certain, M.D., board-certified interventional cardiologist (center) with members of the Southeast Georgia Health System cath lab team.

 Provided photo

Southeast Georgia Health System strives to deliver advanced technology to meet the healthcare needs of our community. Most recently, the Health System began offering a new treatment for patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease.

The condition occurs when calcium builds in the heart’s two primary arteries — the coronary arteries. It happens after plaque (fat and cholesterol) begins to form (atherosclerosis) after a number of years. It’s a more extreme form of cardiovascular disease that has become common.

