The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation recently concluded its annual ARTrageous Bras fundraiser with a virtual auction. This year’s event, included 43 intricately designed bra entries, which raised more than $22,000 for the health system’s cancer care programs.
Developed to help increase breast cancer awareness, ARTrageous Bra entries were designed by health system team members, local businesses and community members. The bras were on display at the Brunswick and Camden campuses throughout October and the foundation collected $1 votes to determine the top 10 favorite bras.
The live auction event was a little different this year with the bras being modeled virtually. Health system models Tiffany Alexander, CC-SLP, speech pathologist at the rehabilitation services and emergency care center; Brunswick team members Sarah Bessent, R.N.; Jana Clary, R.N.; Gina Copeland, R.N., director; Mallory Knight, unit coordinator; Logan Mobley, R.N.; and Josie Spivey, R.N., showcased the top 10 bras online. The remaining bras were featured in a silent virtual auction.
The top 10 winners were:
• First place: “Emeralds, Diamonds & Pearls … We Value Our Girls” — the Brunswick Chapter of Links Inc. Health and Human Services Facet. It raised more than $1,900 in $1 votes.
• Second place: “Each Day Comes Bearing its Own Gifts Untie the Ribbons — Ruth Ann Schabacker” — Larry L. Bryson Architect, P.C., raising more than $1,700 in $1 votes.
• Third place: “Angel of Hope — May the Wings of an Angel Bring You Hope” — Parker & Pennington Dentistry.
• Fourth place: “Joy in Supporting a Cure for Breast Cancer!” — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Zeta Iota Omega Chapter.
• Fifth place: “Belle” — Emmy Parker Temples.
• Sixth place: “Mom” — McKenzie Dewitt.
• Seventh place: “Keep America Great” — Ashley Tollison.
• Eighth place: “Beauty Beyond Scars — Representing Women Who Have Been Through the Battle” — Alicia Taylor, mammography, Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus.
• Ninth place: “The Fierce Bear Hug Bra” — Fierce Strategy + Creative.
• Tenth place: “Alaskan Dream” — Angi Tucker.
“Awareness is critical for early detection of breast cancer. ARTrageous Bras is a creative, attention grabbing fundraiser and a visual reminder for all to remember to take care of their breast health,” Krista Robitz, director of development of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, said. “We are extremely appreciative of all the enthusiasm from the participants, sponsors, voters and community.”
ARTrageous Bras sponsors included Survivor: Robins & Morton. Champion: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Iota Omega Chapter; Bulldawg Illustrated; Heartland EMS, Inc.; Hurt Norton & Associates and Parker & Pennington Dentistry. Fighter: Coastal Shopper & News: Emmy Parker Temples; Fierce Strategy + Creative; Hospice of the Golden Isles and Larry L. Bryson, Architect, P.C.
For more information, call the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360 or email krobitz@sghs.org.