Sewing superheros

Cathy Simprini has been hard at work. While she’s not clocking in, she is quite busy, helping crank out hundreds of protective face masks for those in need.
“Years ago, I had a sewing business, but I haven’t done a ton of it recently — just curtains for my house and things like that,” she said.
But with the outbreak of the coronavirus, a national call for masks — especially for those in the medical field — was unleashed. Locally, a number of groups and individuals answered that charge, dusting off their old Singers to combat the pandemic.
Simprini was contacted by a friend, Doreen Sigman, who initially saw a request for masks on social media. It came from the Rev. Wright Culpepper of FaithWorks, who wanted to supply masks for those working at The Well, a homeless day shelter, and Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry.
In turn, Simprini and her husband, musicians within the ukulele band the Golden Isles Strummers, enlisted the band’s help too.
“Doreen knew I sewed, and it seemed pretty simple. So I was glad to help and get other people involved,” she said.
It didn’t take long for the movement to make major waves, gaining some serious steam. More than 50 sewers and other volunteers joined, organizing themselves in a private Facebook group called the Banditas! In addition to sewing masks herself, Simprini stepped up to help streamline the production process.
“I’ve been a bit of an organizer, I have two plastic bins on my porch where people can drop off packets of fabric and pick up elastic bands,” she said. “I’ve also delivered masks to the hospital and other organizations.”
Sigman lists projects within the Facebook group and the number of masks needed for each. And then the busy bees get to work. The Banditas! easily answered the initial call of 100 masks for FaithWorks. They have also worked with the hospital to help churn out the 660 masks the facility needed.
Additionally, they have sewed masks for St. Marks Towers, Safe Harbor, the Salvation Army and local firehouses. In total, 20 projects are either in the works or have wrapped up.
The machines keep right on humming. Simprini has been inspired by the collective willingness to help. She says even those who cannot sew have been eager to lend a hand.
“People who can’t sew have asked ‘What can I do’ and we’ve told them to just cut the pieces out and pin together with an elastic piece. That way, all the sewers have to do is put them together. It makes it easier,” she said.
As a result, their mask- making process has become quite efficient. Materials are picked up from sites without any human interaction, the pieces are cut, sewn then distributed. For Simprini, the process has been incredibly rewarding.
“It’s really sad because the Golden Isles Strummers are usually out, going to nursing homes, St. Marks Tower or Thrive, playing for the residents. So this is one thing we could do to step up and help,” she said.
Jessica Grant feels the same. Like Simprini, she answered Sigman’s call a couple of weeks ago, allowing her to revisit a skill she learned long ago.
“I haven’t sewed in a while, but I figured it was like riding a bike,” Grant said. “It’s been pretty much the only thing going on in our house other than school, cooking and cleaning.”
Once the word got out that Grant was helping to make masks, a church friend approached her for a special task.
“Her husband was going to be deployed with the U.S. Navy on one of the submarines at Kings Bay. Their entire ship — 150 of them — needed masks,” she said.
“I told her that was no problem. I went to our group and eight of us started working on it. I think I put the call out on Monday and I handed them to him on Friday. It was pretty cool.”
Prior to the pandemic, Grant could never have imagined that a domestic skill like sewing could aid the U.S. Navy, but she’s incredibly grateful to be able to contribute.
“It’s kind of weird because I would never think that a trade like sewing could help nurses, doctors and members of the Navy ... all of these people who go out and do these really difficult things,” she said. “It feels good though and it’s really humbling.”
Sigman, who founded the group, is also in awe of the effort. Today, members of the Banditas! extend far beyond those that she originally invited to help. In fact, she doesn’t personally know a lot of them. They have all just been organically stitched together.
“We have two Banditos!, men who sew. We have a sister who taught her sister to sew. We have people from Patterson and Jesup. It’s just been interesting to watch the group’s dynamics. It’s built a community,” she said.