Jennifer Elizabeth Neely and Seth Lewis Dowdy were united in marriage on May 4, 2019, at the Buie Barn in Brunswick.
The Rev. Wayne Woods performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Neely of Moultrie.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Dowdy of Patterson.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a champagne vintage Galina Signature gown which featured an A-line skirt and plunging V neckline. She carried a bouquet of white, peach and blush roses with blue thistle and hypericum berries.
Katherine Murray of Calhoun was the matron of honor.
The bridesmaids were Beckie Nowland of Moultrie; Windy Meadows of Brunswick; and Mandy Davenport of St. Simons Island. Bayler Dayne Plunkett of Calhoun served as flower girl.
Ronnie Crews of Waycross was the best man. The groomsmen were Eli Bunkley, Frank Armani and Chris Summerlin, all of Brunswick. Ronnie Crews of Waycross was the ring bearer.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Buie Barn. Music was provided by Cat Neely.
The couple honeymooned in Montego Bay, Jamaica. After the trip, the couple returned to Brunswick, where Mrs. Dowdy is employed as a nurse practitioner with Glynn Family Medicine. Mr. Dowdy is a sixth degree black belt and owner of Pak’s Karate in Brunswick.