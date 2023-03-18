Serving people in need is a core component of Christian beliefs which is why the controversy that has come to focus on The Well, a daytime hospitality center for the homeless, hasn’t diluted FaithWorks’ mission.
The Well has become the focus of increased scrutiny and criticism from local officeholders, church leaders and members of the public over issues with homeless individuals they say are attracted to the area around the center.
“In defense of local government, they’re the ones who are getting their ears full. We get an earful, but they get phone calls and emails and have to answer to everyone,” said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, which oversees The Well.
“It’s like (Brunswick Police Chief) Kevin Jones says, they’re tired. We’re all tired. I think everyone is tired in general … We all have lots of obstacles today, whether it be our health, the economy, we’re all tired. When we feel like we have a handle on something, it seems like something undercuts us.”
Faith is the biggest part of the equation, Culpepper said. From his experience, people who believe in religion tend to weather crisis situations better than those who don’t.
“We go to God and our religious underpinnings and try to draw courage and strength,” Culpepper said.
That’s why it’s incumbent upon those who believe to help anyone in hard times, especially the homeless.
“I’m coming from a Judeo-Christian perspective, but I don’t think the other religions are in conflict with this. God calls us to value every human life. If someone is rejoicing, we rejoice with them. If someone is suffering, we suffer with them. We need to identify those who are different from us as being brothers and sisters and not obstacles or nuisances or enemies,” Culpepper said.
“We are to love one another, to care for one another, and I know from both Old and New Testament scriptures that one of the foundational teachings of our faith is we offer the hospitality of our teacher (Jesus Christ).”
Hospitality is a running theme throughout the Bible, he said, and can be summed up in a line Jesus repeats in the Gospels, “The last shall be first, and the first last.”
Everyone benefits from somebody else in turn, he said. You might help someone asking for food. Even if it’s not apparent, somebody else is doing good work for you somewhere, Culpepper said, whether coming up with some new treatment in a medical laboratory or finding a solution to a problem with technology.
That’s why it’s important to do what you can for who you can here and now, he said. The Well sees no shortage of people who need help on a daily basis.
“There are some incredible, resilient people, some who have behavioral health disorders. Some who have aged out of the foster care system. Some who weren’t giving much coasting or life skill training as children, and so they’ve pretty much had to scrape all their life,” Culpepper said. “Some have fallen on hard times, some not by their own making, some who made decisions and are suffering consequences.”
That kindness is reflected in those they help, as well. He used the example of a frequenter of The Well who is bound to a rickety wheelchair. A community among those on the street has sprung up around that person that is quick to let the staff at The Well know and to get help when it breaks down.
“We find that taking the time to build relationships with people we don’t understand usually leads to some safety, some security, some solutions. I daresay the vast majority of those who do call the city commission have not been inside The Well and don’t know what happens there,” Culpepper said. “They’re God’s children, just as much as anybody else is. Unfortunately, society has kind of thrown them away.”
Churches, civic organizations, mission teams from other places all pitch in to help, he said, and a lot of good happens during the day, but at night issues can arise among some of those who are lost. First United Methodist Church, of which Culpepper is the pastor, located across Gloucester Street from The Well, is as affected as any other business or individual.
Crimes do occur around The Well, drugs change hands there, sometimes laced with fentanyl, but those are the people who need help the most.
“They’re not evil people, they’re troubled people, and I do believe, in Judeo-Christian belief, we’re called to help troubled people,” Culpepper said. “… Those on the street are more likely to be victims than victimizers; they’re just trying to survive.”
FaithWorks is working with others on a plan for a shelter in cooperation with other groups, including the county government and nonprofits serving the homeless.
“If we’re able to create a better situation for 24-hour care that gets people off the street and into a safer situation, we’re willing to relocate,” Culpepper said. “We still believe the core group of people we serve have a longtime history with the city of Brunswick. The man that’s accused of the (Feb. 27 stabbing of Matthew Milburn), he’s from here. We’d worked with his grandmother to try to get him an ID years ago. We’d dealt with his outbursts as well.”
They’re people who would have been otherwise prominent citizens or workers but for some situation of birth, like mental health problems, or circumstances, like post-traumatic stress disorder from military service.
