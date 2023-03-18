Serving people in need is a core component of Christian beliefs which is why the controversy that has come to focus on The Well, a daytime hospitality center for the homeless, hasn’t diluted FaithWorks’ mission.

The Well has become the focus of increased scrutiny and criticism from local officeholders, church leaders and members of the public over issues with homeless individuals they say are attracted to the area around the center.

More from this section

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Matthew Milburn read the sign again and again that told the occupants of a medical emergency helicopter about the importance of lowering a shade when flying at night. It was all he could do to keep from passing out on the flight from Brunswick to Jacksonville to receive treatment for a stab …