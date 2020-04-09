Self care critical during outbreak

Like many mothers, Allie McDonald has been looking for ways to keep her two children entertained — and, most importantly, safe. The St. Simons Island family has been taking time to connect amidst the fear, uncertainty and chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been eating food, watching TV and playing games. I learned a new game called Yahtzee — it’s really fun,” her son, Coleman, said.
“… walking around the neighborhood, riding our bikes, eating and sleeping,” his sister, Cameron Claire, added.
Of course, there have been unwelcome changes too. The little girl was looking forward to spending her April birthday at school with her classmates.
That will no longer happen. And of course, the traditional gathering with family and friends will also have to be postponed.
“She asked me how we are going to get her a birthday cake. We discussed a lot of options, and she decided she wants to make one all by herself, that my only role will be to put it in the oven and take it out,” Allie McDonald said.
Of course, as a devoted optimist, yoga teacher and meditator, she is doing her best to focus on the positive during this difficult time.
“This time is really giving us an opportunity to be creative and learn new skills and do more things around the house with our family, and that is invaluable in my opinion,” she said.
While she does her best to orient herself toward the good in life, it’s impossible to live through these days without bouts of worry and fear. McDonald has them too, but she tries to find ways to redirect her attention.
“To combat these feelings, I get outside. I go for walks or ride my bike — alone or with my kids. I do things with my kids like play new games and dance … you know, the things we don’t usually have time for or make time for,” she said.
“That is very therapeutic in itself. I have stayed in my yoga practice and shared my love for yoga with others. I try to share some of the fun things that we do on social media or via text because just as the negativity in the news and social media is contagious, I believe that positive things are just as contagious. The more upbeat we can be in the more positive we can put out into the world, the better we will make this situation.”
Jenn Hatcher is trying to do the same. The St. Simons-based yoga and meditation teacher also has her anxious moments. She finds seeking out ways to help others is one of the best ways to combat these feelings.
“I continually reach out to my older neighbors and see if they need anything,” she said.
Of course, Hatcher also tries to take care of herself. She turns to her daily practice of yoga and mediation.
“Meditation in the morning and yoga nidra, nature or ocean sounds, guided meditations at bedtime. I take long deep breaths, reminding myself this all will end and we just need to be patient, kind a loving towards ourselves and others,” Hatcher said.
Amanda Dixon agrees. Also a meditation and yoga teacher, Dixon, like McDonald, has offered classes online to connect with students during this trying time. She has also made sure to keep her own depression and anxiety in check.
“I have ups and downs, but what I have been practicing for many years is to learn to respond calmly to any situation, instead of mindlessly reacting. I know that fear is a normal and understandable reaction but it is also contagious; I’d rather spread positivity and love over fear,” she said. “I try to use discernment to educate myself and take wise precautionary measures to remain safe and healthy while avoiding panic, because I know it doesn’t serve me.”
Instead, she tries to limit over- exposure to troubling information.
“That does not mean that I avoid reality. It simply means making wise decisions,” she said.
“I want to prevent extra cortisol from flooding my body because it weakens the immune system.”
In addition to yoga and mediation, Dixon also makes a point to eat healthy, read books, drink tea and do other self-care practices.
“I choose to believe that there is always a silver lining to every dark cloud. I love listening to music and singing. I dance at home. I do tapping, meditation and so many other practices to calm and soothe myself. I also enjoy the slowing down and quiet time,” she said.
“I aim to enjoy stillness and simply do nothing because I have learned that there is movement in stillness — there is shift and transformation. Simply being outside is one of the most soothing practices as the body, mind and spirit literally sync up with nature’s rhythm and I find myself in tune again.”