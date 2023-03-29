Whatever you associate with spring is usually a good way to guide your wine selection for this season.
Ruth Ryberg, sommelier for Two Friends Bubble Bar on St. Simons Island, had a broad slate of recommendations ranging from orange wines to sauvignon blanc “porch-pounders,” also known as “patio-pounders,” that is, glasses perfect for sipping outside on spring days.
Here are a few of her faves:
Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc
Sancerre’s sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley in France is a great spring wine.
“The soil there is much older, and it’s a different climate. There’s more chalkiness to the soil than some other vineyards, so it’s not as tropical,” Ryberg said.
Vin de Days l’Orange
Vin de Days l’Orange is this week’s featured wine at the Bubble Bar. Orange wine is something of a fad at the moment, she said. It’s made with skin contact, whereas lighter wines are normally made without grape skins at all. In this case, the wine is fermented and aged with the skins.
It’s a very complex taste, Ryberg says, further complexity added by the lees — residual yeast sediment left over from the fermenting process.
Overall, oranges present a different flavor profile but are prone to flaws, she says, meaning it’s important to find a good supplier. Vin de Days is a brand of Day Wines, one such reliable supplier. Ryberg also takes pride in offering wine from the company, which is America-based and woman-owned.
Organic wines are also something to be discerning about. This option, l’Orange, is a genuine organic product, but only around 3% of true organic vintners are located in the U.S., Ryberg said. The overwhelming majority, 75% or so, are in Europe, where regulations regarding “organic” branding are stricter.
Another good option is a white wine by vintner Muller-Thurgau called Gewurztraminer. It’s more on the tropical side, with a crisp grapefruit skin flavor.
“It’s something a little different for people not all on the orange wine train,” Ryberg said.
Rezabal Txakoli Rosé
Finally, she recommended a txakoli rosé by Rezabal. Txakoli is the name of the grapes used.
Rezabal’s offering is among the more refreshing varieties, bringing a notably crisp citrus profile owing to the climate in which the grapes are grown — up in the Pyrenees mountains where the air is dry, fresh and clear. Bright cherry and jalapeno pepper notes complement the refreshing taste, Ryberg added.
“People love it, I can’t keep it in stock,” she said.
As the Bubble Bar’s resident sommelier, Ryberg would have been remiss not to recommend the establishment’s signature drink.
“And champagne is good anytime,” she concluded.
She can guarantee all her recommendations are great choices for a spring evening on the patio, but Ryberg also has to follow her customer’s whim — and they’re all about the bubbly.
“Women more and more want bubbles. I think prosecco is where it kind of started. You have cavas and Crémant, but prosecco was probably a gateway for a lot of people,” Ryberg said.
As the name would imply, the Bubble Bar is a good place to find all four, along with any other sparkling wine you might want.
For a good slate of spring offerings, Brian Henderson, another local sommelier serving customers at J.P.’s Wine & Spirits in Brunswick, recommended two whites and a rosé:
Broadbent Vinho Verde
The first is Broadbent’s Vinho Verde, a white wine made from a blend of regional grapes straight from Portugal. It’s a little lower in alcohol content than most wines, he said, which is a selling point for certain events. One can certainly taste the salinity of the sea air that’s a trademark of the Portuguese vineyards from which the grapes originate.
It’s not sparkling, but one can be forgiven for thinking so due to the little bubbles in the glass as a result of the fermentation process.
“It does raise the wine up and gives it a little life, a slight effervescence,” Henderson said.
Reislingfreak No. 44
Reisling is a good white wine variation, but one that Henderson thinks isn’t appreciated to its full extent.
“I find it to be very misunderstood. All of them aren’t sweet,” Henderson said.
Reislingfreak No. 44 comes from the Eden Valley of Australia. Rather than a sweet flavor, Henderson described it as a “laser beam of acidity.”
“It’s angular, clean and bright, not sugar-associated,” he said.
Stolpman Vineyard Love You Bunches
One of his personal favorites is Love You Bunches, which gets its name from a quirk of the fermentation process — this winery ferments grapes by the bunch. It’s a process called carbonic maceration, whole bunches of grapes are thrown in without being crushed first, as is tradition.
“When you start that fermentation, it will pop the grapes,” Henderson said. “It adds a whole ‘nother layer of complexity.”
He characterized the taste as sharing a lot in common with red fruits, like strawberries, and a little bit of pear.
Ready-to-drink,
RTDs
Spring is also a great time to out and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. A very popular option on such days are ready-to-drink canned beverages, popularized by the likes of High Noon and Cutwater.
They’re essentially mixed drinks in a can, bringing with them all the benefits you’d expect on an outing to the park, the beach or a day out on the water.
“Say you want a gin and soda,” Henderson said. “You’d have to carry a cooler, ice, a bottle of gin, soda, lemons and something to mix it in.”