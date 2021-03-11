Where is heaven seeking to break into your life? Is there any place where the Holy Spirit is tapping you on the shoulder seeking to get your attention? There are always more places where Jesus invites us into areas of deeper surrender. Our submission and obedience allow us to experience more of His Kingdom.
Jesus called us to “seek first the Kingdom of God” (Matthew 6:33). He has invited us to be a part of His Kingdom. He is not looking to just get us into heaven, but He wants to get heaven into us. He invites us to discover His Kingdom, receive His Kingdom, walk in His Kingdom and then expand His Kingdom by His power and grace.
I want to remind you that Jesus is King, and He is calling you. He knows where He is going, and what He is doing. The Bible describes Jesus as Sovereign over all the affairs of men, declaring him to be the “blessed and only Sovereign, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords…” (1 Timothy 6:15). You know what it means to be sovereign. It means to be the ruler — the One who is large and in charge. Men make their decisions and seek to impose their will on earth, but ultimately the will of God will prevail. Our human decisions cannot trump the divine plan of God.
Scripture reveals God has a plan. The Bible is a collection of 66 books written by 39 human authors, yet with one central theme from beginning to end. We believe the Holy Spirit is the ultimate author inspiring human writers to share God’s story and plan to redeem and restore broken humanity back into right relationship with Himself. God’s story and plan will not fail. His plans cannot be thwarted (Job 42:2). You can miss His plans or get left behind, but you can also choose to jump on board with the plan of God.
Think about God’s plan with me for a moment. Did you know that Jesus planned to go to the cross? It was not an accident that Jesus died. The crucifixion of Jesus did not sneak up and surprise God. It was the plan. God would knew His Son would die before He ever sent Him to earth. The book of Acts tells us that Jesus was delivered according to the “definite plan and foreknowledge of God” (Acts 2:22). Lawless men may have killed him, but God was behind it all the time. God was working his plan through human events that our separation and sin might be taken away.
Jesus not only planned to die, but God planned that he would raise Him from the dead. You know why? Death is our great enemy. Because of sin, we will surely die. In rising from the dead, Jesus defeated death. The grave could not hold him, and now we can be free from the fear of death, hell and the grave. It was a part of His plan.
God planned to send His Holy Spirit. In the Old Testament, God promised to send His Spirit upon us and to live within us. In the book of Acts, this is what happened. Jesus’ followers were filled with the power and presence of God through the Holy Spirit. Their lives were turned upside down and they became a part of God’s plan to bring others to Jesus. They were alive and now they were called to share this life with the world around them.
That leads to the last part of God’s plan — to bring the world to Himself. Jesus came to redeem and restore the fallen world. As His followers, we are not called to be a part of the divine plan. Heaven wants to break into our lives, so we can bring heaven into the lives of others. One day Jesus will take us to heaven, but for now he is seeking to bring heaven to earth in, around us and through us. Have you received Jesus? Have you been brought into God’s plan? Are you willing to be a part of His plan to bring the Kingdom of God to earth? God has a plan. I hope you find yourself in the middle of it. And that’s the Word.