Do you know who you are? I am not talking about the name and info on your driver’s license or identification card. I am talking about at the core of your being. Do you know your true identity — who you really are on the inside. Our identity is an incredibly significant aspect of self-realization and internal peace.
In the last 10 to 15 years, identify theft has become a growing area of crime. There are people and networks who are constantly looking to steal another person’s identity information so they open credit cards, take out loans, etc while pretending they are someone else. There is a lot of money being made in identity theft — as well as in identity protection and recovery.
Did you know that you also have a spiritual enemy who is also seeking to do something very similar in your life? Satan wants to steal your identity and leave you without meaning or purpose. God on the other hand wants you to become fully secure in your identity and purpose.
We can learn a lot from the baptism and temptation of Jesus. Scripture says, “And when Jesus was baptized, immediately he went up from the water, and behold, the heavens were opened to him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and coming to rest on him, and behold a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my beloved son with whom I am well pleased” (Matthew 3:16). This is a powerful moment in the life of Jesus as the Father speaks life into his son. First, we see the heavens were opened. This is a sign of blessing and favor from God, as well as a sign of open access to God. Jesus opens the heavens for us giving us full access to His Father, and bringing blessing and favor into our lives. The Holy Spirit also descends upon the life of Jesus to empower him for ministry. In the same way, God wants to anoint us with the Spirit to make a difference in the world.
Then we have the words of blessing from the Father — “You are my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.” Other translations says, “you are my son whom I love. With you, I am well-pleased.” These three statements reveal everything that the human heart longs for.
First, they reveal the Father’s acceptance — “You are my son.” The Father wanted the son to know that he belongs to Him. Then there was the Father’s adoration — “Whom I love.” The Father shared his loving adoration with the son. He showered his son in love. Last of all, there was the Father’s affirmation — “With you I am well-pleased.” Jesus had not yet begun his ministry but the Father showered him with acceptance, adoration and affirmation. This was a moment of identity where the Father wanted his son to be fully assured and confident in the Father’s love and support. Out of this place of assurance, the Son would begin his ministry — not having to seek identity, but having already received it from God the Father.
Immediately, after this, Jesus was led into the wilderness where he was tested by Satan. Twice during his tempting, Satan said, “If you are the son of God…” Satan’s temptations centered around Jesus’ identity. Satan wanted Jesus to have to prove himself by using his powers to feed himself (stones to bread) or by jumping from the top of the temple. Jesus had just come from his baptism moment of identity with the Father, but the enemy immediately sought to attack him there. Satan knew if he could trip Jesus up around his identity, he could cause him to stumble. Jesus knew who He was though, and he stood firm. He remembered who the Father is and who He was. Secure in his identity, Jesus defeated the enemy.
If you have trusted Jesus, the Father wants you to know that you belong to Him — to rest in security of His love and grace. And the enemy wants to do everything he can to steal your identity, leaving you in a place of confusion, fear, and insecurity. Will you hold onto the protection of the Father’s promises? Do you need to recover the truth of who you are in Christ and remember that you are fully loved, forgiven, and free. Can you stand confident in your identity as a child of God? Remember who you are. Do not let the enemy rip you off and steal your identity as a child of God. And that’s the Word.