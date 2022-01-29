Among the many things God’s children do well, fostering peace and community has historically been a challenge.
In its many genres, music is often used to convey feelings and set moods running the gamut from joy and romance to melancholy and sadness. A competent songwriter or musician can use it to inspire or unnerve, ease tension or generate it.
Nathaniel Roper, Glynn Academy’s director of choral and orchestral activities, believes sacred music — also known as church or religious music — is particularly adept when it comes to engendering feelings of peace and community.
He felt this more clearly than ever at an ecumenical service the American Choral Directors Association holds at every national conference.
“It was such a moving experience for me that I wanted to bring something like that to the Golden Isles, and my wife took off with it,” Nathaniel said.
In 2019, the Ropers organized and held the first St. Simons Sacred Music Festival at St. Simons United Methodist Church. It was then the couple set the stage for what they hope will be a long-running gift to the community.
“The idea itself was inspired by an incredibly breathtaking piece of music,” Amanda explained. “Then there was a whole lot of sinking our teeth into the community and finding out who to contact and who would be willing to do an event like this.”
They used the opportunity to commission a piece from that year’s featured composer Elaine Hagenberg, bringing new music into the world that would reinforce the dual themes of peace and community.
The inaugural festival went swimmingly, Roper said. Hagenberg visited the isles and rehearsed with the choir — a community choir made up of members from seven churches, each wearing their church’s choir gowns.
This year, they aim to accomplish the same goal with the second annual St. Simons Sacred Music Festival, titled “Sing for Community, Sing for Peace.” The featured composer and guest is Craig Courtney, an Ohio-based musician.
A native of Indiana and current resident of Columbus, Ohio, Courtney earned undergrad and graduate degrees in piano performance from the University of Cincinnati. He would take his music career to Italy and Austria, where he began directing church choirs and composing choral music at Salzburg International Baptist Church.
“He’s easily one of the top church choir composers in the country. He’s already written a piece for us, ‘To Sing Once More,’” Nathaniel said.
After the last two years, it wasn’t hard to decide on a direction for the arrangement. This year’s commissioned piece needed to reflect that the second festival will also be the first one after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The choral community has really been taken aback by the COVID thing. Even when other communities were allowed to continue, we were not,” Nathaniel said. “That’s what this piece is about, it’s like a phoenix rising out of the ashes.”
“It really points a little toward the return to making music,” Amanda added. “The return to live music events following the COVID crisis we’ve all been enduring when so many of those live performances were shut down for so long.”
The premiere of “To Sing Once More,” along with performances of Courtney’s other works is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 26 at St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd. on St. Simons Island.
“As a music geek, I can tell you it’s got some really interesting key changes in it, but for the readers, I’d just say I have not heard it before,” Roper said. “This is going to be a world premiere, so I have not heard it performed. I can’t wait to hear it.”
A $10 donation is requested from attendees.
Registration for participants is open until the week before and can be found at kappellmeisterproductions.com under the “Events” tab.