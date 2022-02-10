The Port of Brunswick is always a busy place. And even with the coronavirus pandemic stifling shipping industry, cargo has continued to roll into Colonel’s Island and with it comes hundreds of seafarers from all over the world.
It’s something that is always on Vicki West’s mind. The executive director of the International Seafarers’ Center has a unique understanding of the challenges that these travelers face as they board their vessels for what could be years at a time.
“They can stay on board for 12, 16 or even 18 months at a time without being able to set foot on ground,” West said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I’m sorry … it makes me cry sometimes because I know it’s just so hard for them.”
Her compassion and that of the volunteers at the center serves a critical mission in easing the sailors’ burden. And while that’s been a part of the Seafarer’s Center since its founding in 1982, the mission has become even more important in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
“It has really given us a new perspective. Our volunteer base has dwindled … because many don’t want to come back since we’ve had one variant after another,” West said. “So we need volunteers now. We don’t want to lose any of our services. The seafarers are always so gracious and appreciative.”
The volunteers help to serve the seafarers in a number of ways. Some transport sailors in need to health care facilities. That, in fact, was necessary just recently.
“We work with the hospital, and we just helped to transport a seafarer who was suffering from appendicitis. He had to have emergency surgery,” she said.
Other volunteers go out to the ships to visit and bring supplies. Others are charged with going to pick up orders from those on the ships at locations like Walmart.
“They’re great Walmart shoppers,” West said of the seafarers. “Sometimes our volunteers will go out and spend $1,000. We’ve started a concierge service since they’ve not been able to get off the ships. We ask them if they’d like to order something … from Walmart or Amazon, then volunteers will pick it up or Amazon will ship it here. Then, we’ll deliver it and get the money. I think we have 50 or 60 Amazon packages here right now. We’ve become an Amazon hub.”
In previous years, the travelers had been able to leave the port and visit the center, located at 307 Newcastle St., Brunswick. But West says that, even though there’s no set protocol, many ship captains won’t allow sailors to disembark.
“It’s hit or miss. There really hasn’t been any set protocol since the early, early days. But now, it’s different for every vessel, shipping company and captain. You never really know what to expect,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t have a shore pass or the captain or companies won’t allow them to leave. That’s why we started the concierge service since they couldn’t get off the ships.”
In addition to helping the sailors endure the daily struggle of life at sea, the center also focuses on celebrating special occasions. Most recently, it distributed 1,400 gifts through its Christmas at Sea program.
“That was great,” West said. “And another thing we’ve been doing is assisting the hospital in helping the seafarers get vaccines and boosters if they want.”
But all of their work takes funding. Being a 501c3 nonprofit means that they rely heavily on donations from the community. And while those can be given at any point of the year, one annual fundraiser really sets the tone for the center’s year. The International Night Out has been a celebration of the seafarers center’s mission for more than 20 years.
And now more than ever, it’s needed to help them continue. The event, which has been held in the fall, was recently moved to February and will return Feb. 25 at the King and Prince Golf & Beach Resort on St. Simons Island.
“This will be our 20th year … it should be our 22nd but we haven’t had it the past two because of the pandemic. This will be the first time we’ve done it at the King and Prince, and the first time we’ve done it in February. But we figured that it would be a good time to try it,” she said. “It could help with the winter blues which are usually the worst in February.”
Registration for the event will open at 5:30 with the shindig officially getting underway at 6 p.m. Foods from various countries will be on hand for sampling, along with a decadent selection of desserts.
The dress is “island casual,” which West concedes can have a variety of meanings.
“We’ve had some folks come out in long dresses and we’ve also had some people in jean shorts and Hawaiian shirts,” she said with a laugh. “But come in whatever you’re comfortable in.”
Whatever the attire, it should be suitable for dancing. The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Stan Walker and the Coastal Empire Orchestra with Ernie Elum joining.
“Ernie sings with them. We’ll have a dance floor and it’s going to be a really fun evening,” she said.
Other exciting elements, she adds, will be the silent and live auctions.
“We have a really good silent auction. We have a gift card for the new axe throwing place here in town. We have a private catered dinner provided by a chef. We also have all of our usual restaurants,” she said. “We have a $100 gift card to the Golden Isles Bracelet and More Co.”
They also have a very special item for dedicated Bulldawg fans.
“One thing we’re really excited about in our live auction is a Waterford Crystal football that celebrates the Bulldawgs 2021 National Championship. There were only 1,500 made and this one is number 393, so it’s a pretty early number,” she said.
But that’s not all — West says there’s one item that she is personally thrilled about.
“My son works for Jimmy Buffett. He’s on his production team. So we have four orchestra seats for any venue in the continental U.S.,” she said.
As with the ticket price of $125 per person, all of the funds raised from the auctions will go toward the cause. West says that can be everything from gas to fill up transit vans or paying the center’s bills.
“The money raised goes toward everything really … everything we need to keep us going. We also use it to buy the Bibles that we take to the seafarers. It’s our only fundraiser so it’s really important to us, being a nonprofit,” she said.
And if one is unable to attend the soirée, West encourages exploring other ways to get involved. Volunteering, in particular, is something she feels proves very rewarding.
“We gave three things that we need volunteers to do … van drivers then hospital and ship visitors. Of course, we also need people to help with gardening and other things. All they need to do is call the center and ask for me or Peter,” she said. “We can fit you in anywhere.”