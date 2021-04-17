There is a way to serve in the foreign mission field without leaving Brunswick.
That opportunity comes through the International Seafarers Center, which ministers to the needs of the thousands of seafarers aboard cargo ships that call on the Port of Brunswick annually.
The mission of the center is to provide a “safe harbor” to the ships’ crews and to provide for their spiritual, emotional, physical and material needs, said executive director Vicki West.
“You can bring the gospel to the nations and not leave Brunswick,’’ she said.
That has been somewhat more difficult in the past year as the crews have had to remain aboard their ships because the owners didn’t want them exposed to COVID-19, she said. Center volunteers have responded in a number of ways, some of them in response to the pandemic.
With the crews basically ship-bound in port, Seafarers Center volunteers deliver comfort foods and other items to them aboard, West said.
The seamen can take as many clothes as they like from the clothes closet, and it is one of the more popular things — especially for Filipino crewmen who are among the most numerous and the poorest because they earn less. Like crews from other impoverished nations, the Filipinos send most of their earnings home to their families.
The center takes donations of clothes, but can’t use some because most crewmen are smaller than average Americans. In shirts, they take small but nothing beyond extra large. And pants top out with a 36-inch waist and a 32-inch inseam with smaller sizes more in demand.
Some crews use Facebook or WhatsApp to send orders from Walmart, and volunteer Peter Boynton does the shopping, she said.
They also order online with the center at 307 Newcastle St. as the delivery address.
“We’ve become an Amazon hub,’’ West said.
The Seafarers Center maintains a small store on Colonels Island where crew members can buy items, and the center on Newcastle Street has a TV, a guitar and keyboard and a pool table. When COVID-19 was at its worst, crew member couldn’t visit.
The center also makes up “blessing bags” with a pocket size Bible and a DVD about Jesus, and has a collection of Bibles in 50 languages for anyone who wants them.
“A lot, especially Filipinos, prefer English texts,’’ she said.
The same virus that kept crews ship-bound had kept volunteers home-bound. Canadian snowbirds, some of whom volunteered each year weren’t allowed to cross the border.
Most are retirees meaning at higher risk because of their ages, but with vaccinations more are returning. Volunteer staffing remains so low, however, the center has cut a full shift, from 5 until 9 p.m. leaving the center open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The center needs more funding and volunteers to return to normalcy once the pandemic is over, West said.
Bill Dawson, who oversaw the Brunswick operations for the Georgia Ports Authority, has been on the board of the Seafarers Center since its formation nearly 30 years ago as a sort of spin-off from the one in Savannah.
Dawson said he has something in common with the volunteers whom he described as “like me, who are retired and want something to do.” He acknowledged the Seafarers Center has more volunteers than many organizations, and it’s easy to see why.
“It’s a great organization, and it’s great to get onboard the ships and see how they work and meet some of these seafarers,’’ Dawson said.
It is also an opportunity to serve the seafarers as intended. It was the center, after all, that immediately provided food and shelter for the crew of the Golden Ray after it capsized in St. Simons Sound in September 2019.
“Our responsibility is more for the health and welfare of the crews’’ and there are plenty of opportunities for that with 30 something car ships a month calling on Brunswick, the second busiest auto port in the country, Dawson said.
Among them are good and bad ships with good and bad owners, and the Seafarers Center tries to fill the gaps for the crews. Through a partnership with Southeast Georgia Health System, those with illnesses are treated quickly and returned to their ships so, “They don’t miss their rides out of here,” Dawson said.
Their stops in port and a seafarers center are the only contact the crews, which range from about 16 to 24 members, have with the outside world during their three months to a year aboard ships, Dawson said.
Dawson noted that the crews aren’t as large as they once were.
“The newer and bigger the ship, the smaller the crew,’’ he said.
Regardless of how large the crews are or their needs, Dawson said, “These seafarers really love us.”
Board member Nick Hart learned how much when he was shuttling seafarers to Walmart in the center van. As he drove back, the seaman in the front passenger street kept staring at him. When he dropped his passengers off at Mayor’s Point, the man finally said, “I like your hat,’’ and asked him to trade caps, Hart said.
Hart got a cap with the name of ship he doesn’t remember and the seaman got Hart’s International Seafarers Center headgear. When Hart wondered why his cap was so special, the seaman said in broken English, “Everybody knows about Brunswick. It’s the best place. You can get whatever you want.”
The man had gotten clothes from the closet, gone shopping at Walmart, called home on the phone bank and enjoyed some food, and apparently wanted others to know, Hart said.
West said the role of the center is to show Jesus’ love and spread his word to the crews, and she feels that is her calling.
After all, West said, she came to Brunswick to join the former Bethel Church and its ministry to the nations. Through the port, God sends the nations to Brunswick, she said.
For more information, to volunteer or to give consult the website seafarerscenter.org, send an email to info@seafarerscenter.org or call 912-267-0631.