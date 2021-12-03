On a Monday afternoon, the International Seafarers Center is quiet. The nautical decor stands still, and the big leather couches sit empty. However, behind the scenes, many people are working together to provide care packages and happiness for seafarers from overseas.
“Our main mission is to take Christ to the nations,” said Vicki West, the executive director of the center.
Sailors from roughly 52 ships pass through the Seafarers Center per month, mainly from the Philippines. The center provides the sailors with necessities like toiletries and snacks, but also some comfort and peace while they’ve been away from their families, sometimes for months at a time.
“We had a ship in here the other day and they had not been off the ship in four months,” West said.
The long journeys and time away from family can be especially hard during the holiday season. That is why the Seafarers Center created Christmas at Sea.
The Christmas at Sea program started in 2016, when a ship was delayed and didn’t arrive in the port until Christmas.The program goes from Thanksgiving day through the Eastern Orthodox Christmas, the first Sunday in January. During this time, every ship that comes in and every seafarer on board gets a plastic shoe box or 12x12 “ditty bag” full of items they might need.
“It’s full of hygiene items, we try to put a hat in each one, a little Bible in each one, socks, and they love sudoku puzzles and they love snacks,” West said.
Everything the center gives the seafarers is donated. Churches, civic organizations and individuals can go to the center to get bags to fill up and bring back in, or bring in items directly.
“If it wasn’t for the community, it wouldn’t happen,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has limited some people from getting off the ships, so the Christmas packages are even more important this season.
“If they’re not with their families over Christmas, it’s very difficult,” she said.
The most important items needed are hygiene products like soap and toothbrushes.
“We are completely out of everything except for some body wash,” she added.
Other items that are cherished are non-perishable, sealed snacks like peanut butter crackers and candy. (No chocolate, it melts.)
“They love Vienna sausages,” West said with a laugh.
Other items needed include clothing like scarves and gloves, medical supplies like Tylenol and aspirin, stationary, playing cards and more.
Donations can be brought directly to the center at 307 Newcastle St., Brunswick. More information can be found at www.seafarerscenter.org .
“We need people to support us,” West said.