Growing up landlocked can make the expansive ocean seem even more alluring. That was certainly the case for Michelle Kaylor.
The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has always had a fascination for the sea and the creatures that call it home. In fact, it’s an interest that set her on her path to becoming the director of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island 15 years ago.
“I do think that growing up landlocked made me even more interested in the ocean and sea turtles especially, have always been near and dear to my heart,” she said.
So when the center opened its doors in 2007, Kaylor was tapped to help get the mission going. She arrived before there were even tanks at the expansive location, situated in the island’s historic district.
“I helped get the ‘husbandry’ running which is the filtration or life support system. I’ve really been able to see it grow and become what it is today. It’s been such an exciting process,” Kaylor said.
The staff has helped a multitude of turtles recuperate, recover and return to the sea. The center’s biologists also monitor the health of the plethora of sea turtle nests tucked along the beaches. Kaylor adds that educating both visitors and locals about the turtles is another key element of their work.
“The sea turtle center is the state’s only rehabilitation center for turtles so it’s a really unique opportunity for the public to learn about sea turtles and the threats they face out there in the ocean. They’re also able to see rehabilitation at work through an interactive experience,” she said.
And while every summer is a great time to visit, Kaylor notes that this year will be even more so. On June 16, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center will mark its official 15th anniversary while simultaneously celebrating World Sea Turtle Day. The center will serve up some special member-only and in-center specials and deals, photo ops with mascot Scute C. Turtle, limited-edition anniversary merchandise and a few giveaways happening throughout the day.
“The best time of year really is the summer. Of course, Jekyll Island alone is gorgeous with 10 miles of shoreline, but in the summer it’s even more special because there will be nesting mamas out on the beach. Those are the female loggerhead turtles who come to the beach to lay their eggs.”
Guests are welcome to come to the center to learn about the turtles and their nests, or they can sign on for an even more interactive experience, joining a night walk, a sunrise walk or a ride along with a biologist.
“It really is such an amazing experience. At night, you’re able to explore the beach and learn about the amazing journey of the loggerhead sea turtles with one of our research biologists. We also do ride along experiences with our natural biologists where you’re able to go out and actually help them collect data,” Kaylor said.
“But if you, like me, go to bed early, you can also do the sunrise turtle walks which are held in August. You can see the tracks left by these nesting mamas and maybe even see some sea turtle hatchlings.”
These experiences are designed to help participants gain a better understanding of these ancient reptiles (the origins of turtles date back 230 million years!). Sea turtles, in particular, are key players in the ocean’s ecosystem Kaylor notes and will have a major impact in the future of the planet.
“Sea turtles are really important. They help maintain the health of the world’s oceans, not just our backyard, but all over the world. If it weren’t for them, there would be a lot of issues. So it’s important for folks to learn about them ... especially those who don’t live around oceans — from New York City to the mountains of North Carolina,” she said.
“Small choices that we make can lead back to the ocean ... from recycling to not throwing trash out of the car windows. It’s highly important for us to educate guests that we all have a ripple effect. Then, they’re able to take that back to wherever they came from and share it with others.”
• The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is located at 214 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Daily admission is $8 for ages 4 to 12; $10 for ages 13 to 61; and $9 for those 62 and older. Memberships are $45 for individuals; $80 for couples; and $140 for families. That includes unlimited admission to the center, 10% off purchases at the shop and 10% off special programs like Turtle Walks. Family memberships also include the symbolic sea turtle adoptions.
A brief overview of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center’s experiences include:
• Evening Turtle Walks — Guides will share the beach at night and detail the journey of loggerhead sea turtles nesting along the Georgia coast. Program participants must provide their own transportation to the beach access in case moving to a different area is necessary. Group size is limited to 20 people per walk by DNR permit restrictions.
• Ride with Night Patrol — This program offers participants the unique opportunity to see what it is like to be a sea turtle field biologist. The evening will be spent with the sea turtle patrol team, riding the beach in utility vehicles and walking the other half on foot, in search of sea turtles that nest on Jekyll Island’s beaches. If a turtle is encountered, participants will have the chance to assist research scientists and AmeriCorps Members, while learning more about the animals.
• Sunrise Turtle Walks — Guides will introduce participants to the basics of sea turtle nesting and hatching, the ecological history of Jekyll and its wildlife. One of the potential activities could be the opportunity to witness an excavation of a recently hatched sea turtle nest. Program participants must provide their own transportation from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center to the beach access point. Group size is limited to 20 people per walk by DNR permit restrictions.
• Ride with Dawn Patrol — The Dawn Patrol program offers participants the chance to see what it’s like to be a sea turtle field biologist tasked with daily nest monitoring on Jekyll Island. The morning will be spent patrolling Jekyll Island’s beaches with our sea turtle patrol team, riding in utility vehicles and walking on foot, assisting with a variety of tasks, including potentially protecting nests, checking for signs of predators and potentially observing nest inventories.