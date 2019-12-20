When Wally and Urania Spencer moved into Sea Palms about three decades ago, he noticed something lacking at Christmas.
“There was not one light, green, red, blue, nothing. I told my wife, I’m not going to be happy here. A bunch of cranky old people,’’ he said adding with a smile. “Like I was.”
So he put up one strand of outside lights. A neighbor knocked on the door and thanked him.
He responded by stringing a couple of more. His displays grew every year until now with the big lighted snowflakes handing from his trees, multiple Christmas trees, inflatable snowmen, Santa Clauses, Snoopy and a big nutcracker.
And every Christmas Shore Rush Drive is busy as people come to see the Spencers’ lights. Some drive by slowly, others park somewhere and walk back with their children and the two-story house is on the trolley companies’ light tours.
On a Monday night, a trolley parked out front and a group of teenage girls and the adults who lead their Bible study group hustled off. They walked down the Spencers’ front walk, taking in the lights and posing for a group shot. Three young girls, sisters Ava and Olivia Lemmon and their friend Hayes Younger, danced at the front door with a near life size Santa that dances and sings across from a tall nutcracker.
When they arrived, Ashleigh and Desmond Spencer, who are not related to the homeowners, chased after their sons, Brock, 3, and Price, 2.
“Every single night we’ve been out since Dec. 1,’’ Desmond Spencer said. They bring the boys in the pajamas and hope they fall asleep on the drive home.
There was no sign of fatigue in the boys on that Monday night as Brock ducked under a rope and tore off across the yard to look at some of the inflatables. When her pleas for him to come back failed, his mom slipped under the rope and chased him down.
Until recently, Wally Spencer had done the decorating himself with the help of a grandson, climbing onto the roof and up ladders, which is pretty remarkable considering he’s a 94-year-old World War II veteran. He served aboard a carrier, the USS Essex, through much of the war. The ship earned 13 battle stars as it island hopped across the Pacific providing fire air support at Iwo Jima, in the Philippines, Okinawa and ultimately attacks on the Japanese homeland in the waning days of the war. For his service as a 20 mm gunner on the flight deck during those battles, Spencer won an almost unheard of 12 battle stars.
He was aboard when a Japanese lieutenant crashed his plane into the Essex setting it afire. There are black-and-white photos of the moment of the explosion. Somewhere at the bottom of that tower of flame and smoke, Wally Spencer manned his gun and came away uninjured.
People who saw the explosion said, “The end of the Essex. She’s burning,’’ Spencer said, but the crew had the fire out in minutes, made temporary repairs and kept sailing.
“We stopped for nobody or nothing,’’ he said.
Which describes the Spencers’ Christmas lights. He is barely able to walk now so his son-in-law, Tim Furness, and grandson, James Furness, took over.
“Tim wanted to change things up,” Urbania Spencer said, and started by replacing all the old incandescent lights with LED lights, 48 boxes with 100 feet of lights each. That translates to thousands of twinkling lights, but she expects they’ll save money with the energy efficient bulbs.
“I said Thanksgiving,’’ when the light show starts, she said, “Georgia Power stands up and cheers. The power bill doubles.”
Indeed, to handle the electrical load, the Spencers had another circuit breaker box installed years ago.
“Most houses have 200 amps. We have 600,’’ he said.
He is aware of how such things work having owned and operated a very successful and efficient ready-mix concrete plant in Brewster, N.Y.
He sold that business, but the scale of his decorations is almost like a full-time seasonal job. He said he’s almost quit a couple of times because it just got to be too much, or so he thought.
“I’d be out cutting the hedge. Someone would come by and ask, ‘Are you going to put them up this year?’ ’’ Spencer said. “I’d say, ‘I’m getting older. I don’t think so.’ ’’
But he always has and still, when he can get his legs to cooperate, goes out at night and talks to a few visitors. They come from a lot of places.
A man came from Fresno, Calif., once and proudly announced “I’m going to make history for you,’’ figuring in coming all the way across country he had come the longest distance.
But then the Spencers showed the man their guest book with names from Germany, China, England, France and others.
“The guy was so depressed. I should have never shown him the book,’’ he said.
It’s not all outside. The Spencers also have an old model train set set up with a circus and a ceramic Dickens village. At least it’s supposed to be a village. It’s now looks more like Dickens urban sprawl there are so many pieces.
A German used to come every year to see the trains and to have dinner with the Spencers. One year they bought a young couple with them. The original German couple grew too old to travel so far, but the young ones are still coming.
And some locals who walked through holding a parent’s hand are now holding the hands of their own children as they repeat a Christmas tradition at the Spencers’ house. It will probably end some year, but this isn’t the Christmas.