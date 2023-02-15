America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and the Sea Island Co. are teaming up to bring a culinary experience like no other to the Golden Isles. And it’s all geared at raising money for the charity’s efforts to end hunger.
The inaugural Chef’s Classic gala is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. March 3 in the Cloister Ballroom and is open to the public. Tickets are $250 per person and include valet parking. To make reservations, call 855-572-4975.
Six award-winning, top-notch chefs will each prepare one course of a six-course meal. Only four have yet been announced: Scott Crawford, Kenny Gilbert, Robert Reynaud and Armando Gomez. In the next two weeks, the final Chefs will be announced on seaisland.com.
Gilbert has appeared on the TV show “Top Chef,” while Crawford is known for opening restaurants like Crawford and Son and the Jolie bistro in Raleigh, North Carolina. Crawford also worked as a chef at Sea Island for a time. Reynaud and Gomez both currently work for Sea Island as director of Tavola and executive sous chef at The Cloister, respectively.
The night will also feature dancing with music by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and live and silent auctions.
Proceeds from the event will benefit two of the charity’s most crucial programs, says Jennifer Floyd, Second Harvest branch manager: the Glynn County School Pantry Program, an initiative that provides regular access to shelf-stable meals for children in 18 schools, and the Kids Cafe, which will provide hot meals to children during after-school hours.
“It’s a partnership,” said Floyd. “Sea Island and Second Harvest have started collaborating on a lot of things because they’re so supportive of us. We did this just like we did the Christmas parade together and where we went into the trailer parks and brought gifts to the kids.”
March 3’s gala was inspired by a similar event organized by the Second Harvest branch in Savannah, she said. There, the charity raised $624,000.
The Golden Isles’ rendition may be a little different, she said, but its goal is the same: to raise money to feed kids.
Most of the money will likely go to the school pantry program, which provides food to kids to get them and their families through the weekend. Many kids simply don’t get meals during the day when school is closed.
“That’s a much more common problem than people think,” Floyd said.
Anything beyond what’s needed to fund that program will go into a kitchen in Second Harvest’s new 55,000-square-foot building. That kitchen will be the catalyst for the other program, the Kids Café. It’s another idea that’s caught on in Savannah, where the Second Harvest branch now gives out 4,200 hot meals after school each day.
Similarly to weekends, many kids miss suppers throughout the week. With this program, a chef and volunteers would work together to prepare hot meals and deliver them to schools.
It’s a fine-tuned process, Floyd said, with much of the cooking being done the day before, heated in a warmer and delivered hot and ready to eat.
“And it takes volunteers to help with that. The majority of the kitchen staff is volunteers,” she said.
When it’s time to get the program off the ground, Floyd said she’s going to be looking for people to help out. Fortunately, the Golden Isles has culinary education programs she hopes to be able to partner with.
“We’re happy to get a good turnout and that people will come out and support the event. It’s our first one, so we’ll see how it does,” Floyd said.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have these amazing chefs and partners like Sea Island to help bring this event to life,” Floyd said. “It is a terrific opportunity for the community to unite together to help raise money for such a worthy cause.”