As an artist, Kevin Pullen has always been one to think outside the box. It’s a gift that serves him well when approaching a blank canvas or an unshaped mound of clay.
But these days, Pullen is applying his creativity in a different way — to help develop new programming for Glynn Visual Arts. The painter, sculptor and former Golden Isles Career Academy teacher recently signed on for a new role — artist in residence — at the St. Simons Island based art center. He formally receives that title in September, but he’s already hit the ground running.
“I’d always had my eye on GVA because I’ve been on the board of directors for a number of years. There’s so many good things that happen here … but we have so much room to do more,” he said, seated in one of the classrooms.
“Talking with (executive director) Terri (Evans) and brainstorming it out, we knew I couldn’t come on as an employee because that’s not really the structure here. Then, she mentioned an artist in residence position. We wouldn’t have to worry about a salad or work hours. There’s a lot of things that you’re freed from and I said, ‘Now you’re talking.’”
Pullen held the same position at the College of Coastal Georgia so he was familiar with the duties it entailed. And he’s thrilled to be able to help further develop GVA’s path for the future. That, he notes, will build on the solid foundation the center has already established.
“Of course, we have painting here and ceramic classes, which are great, but there is room for so much more,” he said. “So what I want to do is offer more opportunities that don’t cost the public. We could offer free workshops on what painting is and what the materials are. We could do free workshops for artists in the community about the business of art.”
The latter idea, Pullen says, certainly would have helped him in his early art days.
“We could talk about what to do when you sell that first big ticket item. I remember when that happened to me, and I was freaked out because I didn’t see it coming,” he said with a laugh. “I think that could be really helpful.”
Another goal is to broaden the center’s reach and to diversify the artists they host. That’s true in terms of styles, mediums and backgrounds.
“We’ve got a new art show set for January with a fella named Kenneth Paisley who does this graphic realism that we’ve never had here before,” he said. “Being an artist of color and coming out of Atlanta, he offers a different perspective. So the show is a good example of the types of things we’re looking to offer.”
Part of being able to provide gallery visitors with new and exciting work also means actively seeking different new artists. They have also honed in on local talented and younger artists. The center’s current exhibition, the Mural Artists Come Inside, features both seasoned and new artists.
“The mural show is another example of the types of things we want to continue. Of course, that was a part of the Rise Risley Project, which is how the Brunswick Mural Project began,” he said.
Other items on Pullen’s to do list include adjusting the center’s hours to make their exhibitions more accessible to those who work full-time.
“It’s really hard for people with jobs to make it here from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. So that’s another thing we’re looking at,” he said.
GVA is also hoping to be able to offer new workshops and specialty events to help raise funds for the nonprofit. Their last, large scale event was called the Art of Flight, which featured aerial performers and an aviation theme. That was held in February 2020 before the pandemic took hold in America. Pullen says they’re continuing to look at ways to safely host events in the future.
“Another event we did previously was called the Art of Food, which was more of a gala. And we could do something like that again … but I’ve also thought about doing something with food in a more hands-on way. We could also have a workshop where we could have attendees interact with food to create art,” he said.
As Pullen, Evans and the rest of the GVA team look to the future they also want to plan for the longevity of this new position.
“We don’t want the artist in residence to be a one off,” he said. “We want to keep it going so part of my job is to find my replacement.”
But Evans hopes that won’t be too soon. The executive director of GVA is excited to see what exciting concepts Pullen will bring to the table.
“Having Kevin Pullen as our first artist-in-residence is a dream come true for GVA. He is uniquely and impeccably qualified for this role as an artist and an educator,” Evans said.
“He’s also been involved with GVA for many years in a variety of ways. In the artist in residence capacity, Kevin will also be providing thought leadership and outreach in support of all of our programming. He has a million great ideas.”