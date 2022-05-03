James Pearce was naturally unnerved when he had to undergo open heart surgery. But he didn’t expect that his subsequent scar would become a source of ongoing pain.
“About a month after the surgery, I started experiencing unbearable pain completely across my shoulders and back, “ Pearce said. “This was new and I could not get any relief.”
Pearce was already an established patient at Wellman Family Healthcare and decided to reach out to see if they could help. Turns out, they could.
Wellman Family Healthcare, Brunswick’s complete wellness center, not only provides top quality chiropractic care, massage, neuropathy treatment and more, it also offers Rapid Scar Intervention (RSI) program, a therapy that reduces both scar visibility, as well as pain associated with previous surgeries or accidents.
Dr. Amber Wellman says her office has teamed up with Joe Durant, an expert therapist who is proficient at RSI to offer this technique with the community.
“Joe Durant is a senior instructor/researcher with a medical device company that develops scar therapy equipment as well as treatment protocols that are used by U.S. military bases and large hospital systems around the country. He adds another level of services and expertise for our patients,” Wellman said.
“Our scar program utilizes, among other elements, MPS Therapy, which relies on the application of a very specific waveform and frequency of microcurrent to re-polarize the scar tissue and reduce the overall density of the scar. Research has shown about a 20% reduction of density of a scar with each treatment, which often leads to immediate relief of some symbols as well as flattening scars, normalizing their color and making them less visible.”
After one treatment Pearce found his pain was dramatically reduced.
“After one treatment with Joe, my pain was relieved by more than 90%. It was a huge relief,” Pearce said.
While minor scars can be treated with injection, significant scars like Pearce’s often require more extensive intervention. In addition to being unsightly, scars from trauma and surgery can be a source of significant pain and could even contribute to other health problems.
“Unfortunately, deep abdominal scars and their adhesions can be difficult to inject, and sometimes surgery to remove scar tissue can create even more scar tissue. There is a gap in the healthcare system when it comes to dealing with problematic scars — and people who are suffering from their effects can find themselves out of options, with nowhere to turn,” Wellman said.
“Every scar can potentially entrap nerves, pull on connective tissue (called fascia) and cause pain, as well as limiting range of motion in joints, and even wrapping around internal organs and contributing to organ dysfunction. It’s very common for patients to report their scars are painful. We see so many people who have been through spinal surgery, knee surgery, foot surgery and shoulder surgery with problematic scars. Painful C-section scars are also a common complaint. In addition to our office, Joe has applied this treatment in a variety of settings; all the way from women’s health, to neurosurgery involving back, neck, and even the head.”
A good example is scars from abdominal surgery. Not only can they be painful, but the scar tissue can infiltrate the abdominal cavity. This is commonly seen in C-sections and hysterectomies.
“That can contribute to abdominal pain, bowel dysfunction and even urinary incontinence,” Wellman adds. “In addition, these scars on the front of the body can trigger low back pain, and in the case of open heart or breast surgery, upper back and neck pain.”
At Wellman Family Healthcare, patients have been thrilled to have access to the treatment and gain a better understanding of the source of their pain. Wellman says many patients say no healthcare providers have even broached the topic before.
“Our patients often mention that nobody has ever addressed their scars as a contributing factor in their pain, postural problems and range of motion concerns,” she said. “Consider what would happen if someone was pulling down on the bottom of your shirt at the front? Would it pull you forward and make it hard to stand up straight and make your back and neck hurt from fighting against that pull? This is what happens when scars bind and pull on our fascia, which is connective tissue that wraps around us like a big body stocking. If you stick it down in one place with scar tissue, it pulls on everything else. It’s all connected. “
Another area patients suffer from scar tissue is in the joints. Wellman says that some of their patients who’ve had joint replacement suffer from range of motion limitations due to scar tissue.
“This is another area where we’ve been able to help make an immediate positive change in someone’s life,” she said. “Once the scar tissue is released, results with typical Chiropractic treatment are often much faster. You can’t control how much scar tissue your body will produce, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do something about it.”
The good news is — once the therapy is complete and the scar released, patients often find permanent relief.
“The great part about scar therapy is that once a scar is released, it’s permanent. So the relief you get from each scar treatment builds on the one before it. Depending on the extent of the scar, length of time the scar has been present and associated symptoms will help our providers determine how many treatments are necessary for results.”
The team of providers at Wellman Family Healthcare strives to evolve their services to meet patients’ needs.
“While no two patients are the same there are often similarities in symptoms and common conditions that we see over and over again. That is why we have expanded our services in the past few years to meet the needs of our community,” Dr. Wellman said. “We want patients to have options beyond the traditional medical model.”