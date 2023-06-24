Who are you? I have asked this question of identity over the last couple of weeks. One reason we often struggle with our identity is our lack of willingness to be honest about our lives. We love to say that we are just “fine.” You may not be aware of this, but most counselors identify people who say they are fine as “freaking insecure, neurotic and emotional” …. so are you just fine? Some of us are stuck in some unhealthy patterns searching for meaning in all of the wrong places, and yet we are unwilling to admit our need.
We must be willing break out of our patterns of denial. Denial is not just a river in Egypt, but it is often what keeps us moving forward in life. Denial is one of the major barriers that keep us stuck in neutral. We excuse ourselves, and we accuse others,
“If my wife would just get her act together, then our marriage would be just fine.” And we play the blame game. Denial is one of Satan’s greatest and most effective tools to keep us stuck in our sin, as we act like everything is “fine” while life is spinning out of control. We must be willing to be honest with ourselves and God. I am constantly amazed at how unwilling we can be to simply admit the truth about our lives. Some deny their anger, some deny their irresponsibility, some deny their unhealthy patterns and so on. We justify and rationalize as we make excuses for sinful behaviors.
It has been said, however, that our secrets will keep us sick. I imagine that some of you may be carrying some secret skeletons around in your closet that you hope never come out. And yet we are not ready to move forward in life until we can step out of denial and into the truth.
Jesus said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free” (John 8:32). Truth is actually a person — the Lord Jesus Christ. He declared himself to be the “way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6). But if he is going to set us free, we must start by being honest with ourselves.
Our denial only ends up isolating us from God. Scripture declares, “God is light, in him there is no darkness at all. If we claim to have fellowship with him, yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live by the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin” (I John 1:5-7). God’s light shines on the truth. Our denial keeps us in the dark. If we keep denying our problems and keeping it a secret, then God has a title for us — a liar. We cannot have true fellowship with God and other believers when we continue to walk in the darkness of denial.
God’s antidote for denial is often a little word called pain. Pastor Rick Warren said, “We rarely change when we see the light. We change when we feel the heat.” Many times we are not willing to change until our fear of change is exceeded by the pain of not changing. Most people do not want to change their lives until they are forced into it because they have no other options. In recovery, they often call this “hitting rock bottom” or “bottoming out.” In our spiritual lives, it usually comes when we see our powerlessness over our own sinful behavior and reactions, and truly admit our deep need for God’s help, intervention, guidance, and change.
I am warning you though. Our human pride will fight us tooth and nail. There is a little lawyer inside of you that will come out and seek to justify and defend you to the end. You will at times be tempted to cast a blind eye at some serious character flaws and issues going on in your heart. It may be time for you to fire that little lawyer and discover a new advocate — Jesus Christ. For as you walk in truth — admitting who you are and what you are capable of doing — He can come and forgive and set you free.