Sarah Ann Ratke and Benjamin Michael Westberry announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Tom and Linda Ratke of Port St. Joe, Fla. Her grandparents are Gale and Donna Stephen of Rochester, Minn.; and Richard and Jutta Ratke of Phoenix, Ariz.
Miss Ratke is a 2011 graduate of North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. She is a 2016 graduate of Valdosta University where she received a degree in fine arts with an emphasis on public relations. She is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Miss Ratke is employed as a loan officer at Angel Oak Home Loan in Dallas, Ga.
The future-groom is the son of Jeff and Shannon Luke of Darien and Mike Westberry of Tifton. He is the grandson of the late Betty Hutcheson of Brunswick and the late J.L. Hutcheson; and Jan Jones of Athens and the late Butch Westberry.
Mr. Westberry is a 2011 graduate of Brunswick High School and a 2015 graduate of Valdosta State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in human resources. He was the president of Delta Chi fraternity. He is employed as a regional manager with Swann Food.
A late afternoon wedding is planned for Dec. 7 at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island. A reception will follow in the court yard.
Invitations will be sent.