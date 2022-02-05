God’s salvation and forgiveness is incredibly costly, and yet absolutely free. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is a free gift of God to sinners who trust Him. The good news of Christianity is that Jesus Christ freely and fully forgives us, saves us and justifies us.
What does justify mean in this context? Justification is a theological term borrowed from the profession of law. It means that Jesus Christ declares that we are not guilty, and are now righteous in God’s sight. In seminary we learned that one way to remember the idea of justification or being justified is this: “just-as-if-I’d” never sinned. Justified! This is great news because I know so many people are eaten up with guilt and shame. So many feel unworthy of God’s love and grace.
Truthfully, we are sinful and therefore unworthy. There is no way we can remove our own guilt, but Jesus came to justify us. He came to take away our sin and make us righteous in God’s sight. Biblical righteousness is not just about being a pretty good person, but it is about having no sin in the eyes of God. Only Jesus can make that happen for us. It is not humanly possible.
Some may think then that their lifestyle doesn’t matter. They rationalize that they are indeed a sinner and there is nothing they can do to justify themselves before God, so there is no need to try to impress God. One just needs to trust Christ to forgive and justify, but then we are free to live however we want. After all, if Jesus is going to forgive and justify you, can’t one just live like hell and still go to heaven?
Some may believe they can still party it up all the time, sleep around with whomever they please, lie, cheat, steal, etc. and praise God the whole time because they are forgiven in the end. After all it is a free gift, right?
The Apostle Paul dealt with this argument in his writings. In the book of Romans, Paul spoke of the greatness of God’s grace. He said that where our sin abounds, God’s grace abounds even more. He then follows that up with this statement, “What shall we say then? Are we to continue in sin that grace may abound? By no means! How can we who died to sin still live in it?” (Romans 6:1,2).
Paul believed the Gospel not only changed our relationship with God, but the Gospel changes us as well. The Gospel not only takes away our sin, but it begins to take away our desires to sin. When a person truly receives Christ, there is a change within his/her heart and desires. There should be a new desire to leave behind the old patterns of sinful behavior. A person who has truly met Jesus can’t love their sin any longer. True Christ followers are no longer comfortable remaining in a state of sin.
One guy was asked if he had a problem with temptation. He replied, “Absolutely not. I am tempted. I sin. No problem!” That is a problem though. Our problem is not that we are tempted to sin or even that we actually fall to temptation at times. Our real problem is when we no longer have a problem when we sin. It is a problem if we disobey God and do not feel and conviction or guilt. For Christ followers, the Holy Spirit lives in them and He will not allow a true believer to enjoy a sinful lifestyle. The Spirit inside of us will not allow us to be at peace with a life of disobedience to God.
If you call yourself a Christ follower and you can drink yourself silly without a problem, then you have a problem … with God. God has a problem with you. The same for pornography, sex outside of marriage, lying, cheating, anger, etc. If you say you love God, but have no problem still loving and holding on to these things then you have a problem with your spiritual life. Christ followers have been given a new heart with new desires and a new power to love and obey. The Gospel is a free gift, but it is a life changing gift. And it is a costly gift — having cost Jesus his very life. Let us live for Him as He has died for us. And that’s the Word.