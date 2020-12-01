Like so many, Elisabeth Ruff always looks forward to the holiday season. The owner of Salt AER Studios in Brunswick certainly embraces the ideas of gratitude and giving that come along with these occasions.
But, she is also well aware of the additional pressures that come along with the “most wonderful time of the year.”
“Despite all the beauty, festivities and fun that come with the holiday season, it is also a season of added stress — financial, shopping, cooking, cleaning, company and full calendars,” she said.
“The holidays kick us off of our daily routines, change our eating and sleeping habits. This stress affects children, too.”
And that’s just the burden of “normal times.” The coronavirus pandemic has created an extra layer of anxiety and worry.
“This year, families must make so many more decisions to gather or not to gather, to travel or not to travel, finances after missed work and illness,” Ruff said.
With all of these concerns, she hopes that individuals will make a point of creating self care routines that can promote a sense of calm and wellbeing. The yoga and meditation teacher offers a number of methods at her studio that can help clients who are struggling to find this sense of balance.
Salt AER Studios,1965 Glynn Avenue Suite 150, offers various yoga classes, creative arts, Halotherapy (salt room therapy for people and pets), massage and body work, Somadome meditation, as well as classes, and a kids’ play area.
“At Salt AER Studios, our services are designed to give you a place to decompress,” she said.
Ruff can also provide guidance based on her personal experiences and what works for her.
“For me, I’m a journaler, a planner and a list maker. Writing down my thoughts, making a to do list, and just getting the words out of my head and on paper takes off some of the stress,” she said.
“I especially recommend this if you tend to have trouble sleeping because your mind is full, keep a journal by your bed and offload some of those thoughts.”
Ruff also recommends incorporating ways to stay present and relaxed during the stressful time. First and foremost, she says, is taking time to breathe.
“Inhale slowly, exhale slowly. Can you extend your breath? Eight counts, hold and release even slower. Repeat four times and then repeat throughout the day,” she said.
Other methods she suggests is starting the morning by writing things that make one grateful.
“Name three things you are thankful for or write them in your journal,” she said.
Ruff also encourages clients to do simple things like staying hydrated and developing routines.
“Choose two to three daily routines that are important for your family to stick to during the holidays and build down time into the day,” she said.
“Decide as a family what events are most important to each of you, what can you attend, what can you leave out?”
Whittling down what must be done versus what can be left out will help one make the most of the holiday season.
“Decompressing during the holiday season allows us to be our best selves, to enjoy and celebrate the holidays. We can’t take care of others properly, until we take care of ourselves. Breathe, relax, create and have fun — enjoy this holiday season,” she said.