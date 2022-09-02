One of my favorite days is always the first Saturday in May when hundreds of private jets land in Louisville, Kentucky, and limousines arrive for a ride over to beautiful Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Derby has delivered some of the best stories in sports history. Winners become losers. Losers become winners.

Ronda Rich is the best-selling author of There’s A Better Day A-Comin’. Visit www.rondarich.com to sign up for her weekly newsletter.

More from this section