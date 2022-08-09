080922_heller
Buy Now

Rebecca Koets has been training for another race. Koets received stem cell treatment, which helped her get back to doing what she loves.

A little over two years ago, daily life was a struggle for Rebecca Koets. The Jacksonville resident had always led an active life, playing softball on scholarship in college. But her sporty endeavors ended up taking a toll on her body, especially her knees.

Eventually, she was unable to do many of the activities she loved, even walking up and down stairs had become incredibly difficult. With each step, she’d simply hope for the best, dropping one foot to the next step.

More from this section

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Prayer vigil held before federal sentencing

Two hours before a sentencing hearing began for the first of three men convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, a group of clergy gathered across Gloucester Street to pray.