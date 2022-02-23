Emily Coiner had hoped for a much bigger celebration of Golden Isles Rotary Club’s 20th Red Hot Chili Cook-off. But due to the ongoing pandemic, large-scale plans had to be toned down.
“This is our 20th year,” said Coiner, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s kind of hard doing a 20th year. We had a lot of great ideas but with COVID, we waited a little bit to see. We’re not really getting to do all the fun stuff we wanted to do and hype it up, but we are trying as hard as we can to make it COVID-friendly.”
But the good news is — the event is moving forward. At 11:30 a.m. March 5, the cook-off will kickoff, Coiner, said. Roughly 15 teams will compete to prove who can make the best bowl of chili in the Isles. Judges will name the top three overall winners, and award prizes to the teams with the hottest chili, the most unique recipe and the team who simply had the most fun.
Anyone who attends can vote on their favorite in the People’s Choice contest. All awards will be announced around 2 p.m. at the end of the festival. Tickets are on sale at the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau office on Beachview Drive, at St. Simons Drug Co. and at The Club. They can also be purchased from Rotary members and via a link on the event’s Facebook page.
The event has traditionally been held outside in Postell Park on St. Simons Island, on the lawn in front of the Glynn County Casino. With five or so fewer teams participating — largely due to staffing shortages at area restaurants that would normally participate — Coiner said spacing out the tents a little won’t be hard.
The biggest change from past years is a concession to the cooking teams. This year, teams can make their chili in advance. Making 15 gallons of chili on the spot was tough enough before COVID, she said.
“Some of them want to cook it on-site, but it’s not a requirement anymore,” Coiner said. “With staff shortages, they’re also trying to make as many concessions for teams as possible since a lot of restaurants may be having issues.”
She expects this will actually improve flavors across the board, as teams won’t have to worry about accidentally scorching the pot by heating it too quickly. And letting the chili sit for a while often makes it better.
For his part, Ron Adams is certainly grateful for the leniency. The cook-off veteran and Superior Stew and Chili Cooking Team leader, Adams has participated in 15 Red Hot Chili Cook-off events and about as many Brunswick Stewbilees.
“I appreciate that change in the rules. Particularly on a day (the wind) is blowing hard, it can be hard to get your ingredients cooked,” Adams said.
The rule change is more evolutionary than revolutionary, he continued. During the early days, teams had to cook everything on-site aside from the beans. Over time, that stipulation was slackened to allow teams to cook the ingredients ahead of time but assemble the chili on-site.
“It will make it a lot less chaotic for the teams who are trying to cook a lot of product in what can be a tough environment, so I applaud the Rotary Club for the rule change,” Adams said.
The club is still looking for a few teams to fill out the roster. Anyone interested should contact Coiner at 912-270-4772 or ecoiner@bellsouth.net.
Adams said it’s well worth the time and energy investment.
“It’s just a wonderful event. The setting is great at the Casino on St. Simons Island. I get to see old friends who come to eat the chili, I get to meet new people, and it’s just a fun time,” Adams said. “It’s good for the community too, just like the Stewbilee.”
Proceeds from the event go toward local charities, including Coastal Coalition for Children and Grandparent’s Connection, House of Hope, Golden Isles Youth Orchestra, Goodyear Elementary Child in Crisis, Grace House, Seaside Enrichment Camp, Sparrow’s Nest, Special Needs Prom and Island Jerk for meals to the homeless.