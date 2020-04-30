March may have been just over a month ago, but it feels like another lifetime. While the coronavirus spread was ramping up around the world in early March, life in the Golden Isles was unaffected.
Springtime events were in full swing. And one of those, the Rotary of the Golden Isles’ Chili Cookoff, was — as per usual — highly successful. Families milled around Postell Park on St. Simons Island, sampling different chilis courtesy of area restaurants and volunteer cooking teams. Proceeds from the ticket sales went into the club’s coffers with plans to use the money for good deeds later on in the year.
The members didn’t know at the time, however, how desperately needed those funds would be. Fast forward to the end of April and everything has changed. Businesses have closed, schools are closed and people are out of work.
The club too has suspended in-person meetings, opting for Zoom gatherings online. In fact, that’s where the group got an idea about how they could help their community in the midst of the crisis, says member James Vivenzio.
“We were meeting on Zoom a couple of weeks ago, and we were looking for something good that we could do to help others while we’re going through all this with the virus,” he said.
“We really wanted to do something for businesses. So we thought about it, and the idea came up to help the restaurants. But we also wanted to help first responders.”
After some discussion and refining, the group elected to purchase gift cards from area restaurants to donate to local first responders. The idea ticked all of the boxes, Vivenzio noted.
“It was briefly floated that we could get food and deliver to first responders but the gift cards were much easier. We wanted to infuse the restaurants with some money ... which we know they need,” he said.
The club compiled a list of 10 locally owned eateries and started collecting money. At the beginning, it was just the members reaching into their own pockets to donate.
“We decided to get $25 gift cards or gift certificates from restaurants, primarily mom and pops. So we asked them to produce that and we started gathering money. The membership kicked in $800 to $1,000 that they paid out of their pockets,” Vivenzio said.
While that would be a lot of cards, they still wanted to do more. So they reached into the cookoff funds to make more of an impact.
“We pump that money back into our cookoff anyway ... so we got a total of nearly $4,000,” he said.
That went a long way toward buying the cards. From there, the group partnered with local leaders in law enforcement, fire departments and EMTs.
“We went to the county and city police, the EMTs and met with Sheriff Neal Jump. We gave them the cards and will let them distribute them as they see fit,” he said.
“It was really great because it was a double hit — restaurants and first responders.”
Rotary of the Golden Isles roughly 35 members went on to offer meals to about 160 first responders through area businesses. It was a broad reach, Vivenzio notes, for a relatively small organization.
“We’re not a big club but we all work together really well. People always want to help. It’s like with the chili cookoff. You don’t have to tell anyone what to do, they just jump in,” he said. “We’re the little club that could ... we’re very blessed.”
Jay Torbert, president of the club, agrees.
“Rotarians are always looking for ways to help in our community. During this time, it seemed to be an appropriate way to do that ... to help local restaurants and to show our appreciation for our first responders,” Torbert said.
“Our club is small, but as James said, it is very active and engaged in the community. Every time a need is brought before our club members — they respond, which is a great thing to see.”