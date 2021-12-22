The window boxes outside the Georgia Sea Grill, are overflowing with fresh poinsettias and greenery. Inside, the mood is just as festive.
The St. Simons Island restaurant is celebrating the Christmas season with holiday decor and flavorful dishes from its ever-popular shrimp and grits to its decadent chocolate chip pie.
Alex Burroughs always enjoys the festive vibe. The bar manager loves to see familiar faces returning each year to mark the holidays with friends and family. And they’ve seen quite the crowd in recent weeks.
“We’ve been as busy as we usually are during the summer,” he said with a smile. “It’s been great.”
In the bar area, evenings are passed cozied up with loved ones in cushy leather booths while sipping on some hearty libations. Those can come in all different styles and flavors, Burroughs notes, but many patrons like to switch things up to go with the season.
“It really doesn’t matter what the weather is doing ... we certainly don’t get any snow or really even very cold weather here. But people still like to change their orders to reflect the season. They like something to sip on so maybe a nice bourbon or a glass of red wine,” he said.
As a master mixologist, this willingness to try new things allows Burroughs to get creative with his recipes.
“I just made our first batch of holiday sangria not too long ago. We also have our bourbon mocha which is really popular. That has coffee liqueur, Kahlúa and white chocolate — it’s delicious,” he said.
But he never runs out of ideas. And one of his latest creations is also gaining a lot of attention — his Rosemary- Cinnamon Old Fashioned.
“This really has all of the flavors of the season,” Burroughs said.
And when creating the cocktail those fragrances can permeate the house.
“You start by making the rosemary simple syrup. You take equal parts honey and water then simmer. You add four sprigs of rosemary and three cinnamon sticks,” he said. “You simmer until the honey is melted. It smells amazing.”
Once the mixture is well incorporated, it should be cooled then strained. The syrup should be refrigerated until it’s time to create the drink.
“The longer it sits, the stronger the flavor. I would say to let it sit overnight,” he said.
For the Old Fashioned, Burroughs reaches for Revival Rye Whiskey out of Charleston, S.C.
“You want two ounces of your favorite bourbon,” he said, measuring out the liquor. “Then you have a couple of dashes of bitters and a splash of soda. You tumble mix it once and pour it into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange peel.”
Rosemary-Cinnamon
Old Fashioned
For the simple syrup
Ingredients
½ cup honey
½ cup water
4 sprigs rosemary
3 cinnamon sticks
Directions: In a small saucepan, combine honey, water, rosemary sprigs and cinnamon sticks over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently until honey has melted. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Once cooled, strain and store in an airtight container.
For the cocktail
4 tsp cinnamon rosemary simple syrup
3 dashes angostura bitters
2 oz bourbon
1 orange peel
For the drink: Add four teaspoons of the simple syrup and three dashes of bitters to a cocktail mixer. Tumble once, then add bourbon, ice, orange peel and stir. Store extra simple syrup in airtight container in refrigerator. Garnish with sprigs of rosemary and an orange peel.