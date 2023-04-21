A few days ago, I went by the hospital to visit with a close friend, whose mother was ailing something terrible.
That particular hospital has grown into quite a monstrosity since I was born there when it was a small three-story square hospital. I cost $96 and still have the receipt — paid in full — and the little identification band from my tiny wrist.
That was costly to Mama and Daddy when you consider the price of their births in the mountains. Doctors were a long distance away on a mule and, with no telephones, they couldn’t be called.
Both were delivered by self-taught midwives and paid with what the folks had. Mama cost a sack of freshly dug potatoes. Daddy’s midwife received two jars of blackberry jelly.
In hospitals today, naming rights — for a great deal of money — are emblazoned across cancer units, libraries, chapels, auditoriums and anything that can be named.
That day, I stopped at a nurses’ station in the center of a floor to ask direction. Five nurses were busy, checking charting, typing into computers and making calls. I asked for the room number and as the nice woman clicked the keys on her device, I looked over to the wall and saw the names of two men whom I knew for years before they died about 10 years apart. Nice men who had given a lot to their community and, apparently, had been generous to the hospital. For this particular story, I will change the name to prevent any feelings from being hurt.
“George Garrison,” I said, reading off the name. “Wonderful man. Do you know who he was?”
The young woman shook her head. The other staff stopped to listen. “Do y’all?”
“He made a lot of money as an attorney then used it to help others.” I then told the story — because Southerners can never stop with one remark — that Tink and I were in Baton Rouge, La., where he was filming a television series when I read that George had died. Just all a’sudden. I called the newspaper and asked, “What happened to George Garrison?”
The sweet reporter, who had written the front-page story, said shyly, “I don’t know. When I talked to the family, I didn’t want to intrude.”
Seriously. But she was genuinely kind about it.
I called my beauty shop and asked Sandy, “What happened to George Garrison?”
“His heart,” she replied, giving a summary of his final days.
I called the writer back with my detailed report. “If you need to know anything else, call the beauty shop.”
Now, I stood at the nurses’ station where they looked at his name every day but no one had questioned who he was and why a wing was named after him.
Here’s another person — real name — who I hope is never forgotten. Ronnie Green, an only child who never married, worked for his parents’ tiny grocery story. Short, bald-headed and kind, he always wore a butcher’s apron because he worked the meat counter. He doubled as the delivery guy and, many times, I passed the store as he was taking a woman’s groceries to the car as he chatted merrily.
In his early 50s, the much-loved Ronnie succumbed to a heart attack. In the aftermath of grief and shock, his parents discovered that Ronnie played the stock market and had amassed a few million dollars. This was about 30 years ago.
They donated it to the hospital to build a much-needed cardiac unit. They wanted to spare others a similar profound loss. Some of the finest cardiac specialists were engaged. Countless lives have been saved at the Ronnie Green Heart Center.
May Ronnie Green never be forgotten. A butcher who doubled as a bag boy is responsible for thousands of lives saved and many more made better.
From a simple, humble man came life-changing moments for masses. Isn’t that wonderful?
