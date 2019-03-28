Rodeo at the Beach returns Friday

For the past eight years, Danny Hendrick has looked forward to heading to Brunswick. The owner and producer of Hendrick Family Rodeo, which travels throughout the state and region, has enjoyed returning time and again.
“It combines my two favorite things: the rodeo and the beach,” he said. “We’re always excited to go to Brunswick. It’s always a fun place.”
The will return this weekend with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Brunswick Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Brunswick. The event serves as a fundraiser for that organization.
Hendrick and his team have partnered with the group for nearly a decade to stage Rodeo at the Beach.
This year, the International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA) sanctioned event, will bring back professional riders and supporting acts to wow the crowds. In fact, Hendrick points out that this year’s entire lineup will be an impressive one.
“All of our riders are either current or past world champions in every event. We have more bucking horse riders than ever before,” he said. “We also have several heads of livestock. We have a new clown act and a new clown who has never been to Brunswick before. It is going to be a completely different but very good show.”
There will also be a new performance known as the Liberty Horse.
“It’s a horse that does everything on its own, walks forward and back, kneels down and it’s set to a story,” Hendrick said.
And of course, there’s the riders themselves.
Those participating in this year’s contest, whether it’s barrel riding, steer wrestling or another event, will be collecting points to go toward the world championship competition in Oklahoma in 2020.
Aside from the roping and riding, Hendrick’s primary goal is to provide two nights of family-friendly entertainment.
“I don’t care if you’re 6 or 106, we will have something for you. There will be something that they enjoy. We want parents and grandparents to bring the kids out so we can share the Western history with everyone,” he said.
“There will also be a patriotic opening which is part of that history. We will have a prayer and the national anthem.”
In fact, the anthem will be provided by local students. Kevin Higgins, president of the Brunswick Exchange Club, says it is an effort to get local schools more involved in the rodeo.
“This year, there will be a soloist from Glynn Academy the first night and then an ensemble from Brunswick High School will sing it Saturday,” Higgins said.
“We are also starting a contest with the schools ... it’s a mechanical bull riding contest for teachers, coaches or staff representing the school school system. The winner will get a nice trophy to keep for a year, $500 and bragging rights. We’ve gotten a good response ... it will be a lot of fun.”
This will be the eighth year of the fundraiser, which helps fuel the Exchange Club’s many charitable donations throughout the year.
Higgins says the success of the rodeo has become critically important to the group’s mission.
“We use this as one of our two main fundraisers with the other being the fair in the fall. We have sponsors so that’s how we are able to do it, and we’ve had more sponsors than ever this year. It’s been great,” he said.
The club, which is a chapter of the national Exchange Club, began locally in 1946. Its collective aim is to end child abuse and better the lives of children in their respective communities.
They also support local nonprofits with similar objectives.
“We have weekly meetings. Our group is all men but other clubs are not and we have speakers come in from around town to tell us about their different groups,” Higgins said.
“In fact, that’s where we learn about the groups that we give donations to ... of course, the big ones are the Glynn County School System social workers, CIA, CASA, we usually give to about 15 different groups.”