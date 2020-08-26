Here in the South, one of the best ways to enjoy a Sunday brunch is with a mimosa. But then again, a mimosa is good at any time of the day (and likely, in any area of the country).
The classic mimosa consists of Champagne and orange juice. However at Richland Rum Distilling Co., the team is giving the traditional beverage a twist. The Richland Rum-Mosa is currently the trending libation at the distillery, which has locations in downtown Brunswick, as well as its flagship site in Richland.
“This cocktail was crafted by Jamie Mimms, one of our team members at the Richland Distillery,” said Karin Vonk, who owns the company with her husband, Erik.
“We actually decided to feature it this year on Mother’s Day and called it a Richland Mom-Osa.”
On top of reinventing classic cocktails, the distillery has brought back onsite tours, as well as happy hours at the 1406 Newcastle St. location. Both, Vonk says, come with the precautions necessary to keep patrons safe.
“We are lucky to have a very open floor plan as it is, so we were able to easily adapt with plenty of spacing for our guests,” Vonk said.
“The outdoor patio in Brunswick is ideal. We have plenty of sanitation resources for employees and guests, and have adapted our tours to meet protocol as well.”
The distillery also implemented pre-made drinks during the pandemic. Vonk says they received a stellar response from the community — both in terms of purchases and visits.
“It’s clear that our guests at both distilleries are excited to be out in a safe and relaxing environment,” she said.
“It seems that people are very keen on supporting local now more than ever before, and we are very grateful for the support in both Richland and Brunswick.”
With COVID-19 keeping residents at home more, Vonk says the company decided to relaunch its cocktail competition to give customers some interactive entertainment.
“We knew that these were challenging times and that unfortunately, people were going to be at home more than they had been,” Vonk said.
“On the bright side, people are finding wonderfully creative ways to occupy themselves — from gardening to cooking, crafting and certainly cocktail mixology. We thought it’d be fun to create a friendly little contest celebrating cocktail creativity at home and giving people something else to enjoy.”
So far, they’ve had more than 50 submissions from all over the world, including Europe and South Africa.
Each Friday, they highlight a favorite on their social media profiles and will continue through the deadline — Aug. 31. After that, the team will get together to make the various recipes and choose a favorite.
On Sept. 18, the winner will be announced on social media and a blog post interview with the winner on the Richland Rum website. Vonk says the winner will also receive a special Richland Rum gift package.
If interested, the rules are simple. Participants must 21 and over. The recipe must feature at least one Richland Rum Expression or Commemorative selections. The submission must be made via the cocktail page on their website or by posting on social media and tagging the distillery.
The winning recipe will join the other numerous concoctions already on Richland’s page.
Their current featured recipe is none other than the previously mentioned Richland Rum-Mosa. This drink calls for three simple ingredients: the Richland Rum Virgin Coastal Georgia Expression, lemon-lime soda and orange juice.
The distillery has a similar drink for those who like Prosecco — the “Rumsecco.” This is a glass of Prosecco with a dash of the Richland Rum Classic Expression. They plan to serve Rumseccos during their Single-Estate Tours in the fall.
Vonk notes that the rum’s quality and uniqueness lends itself to various recipes, proving perfect for experimentation.
“We follow a very meticulous and traditional form of rum-making that is guided by patience and artistic quality that is rare in the modern world,” Vonk said.
“There are a lot of wonderful spirits out there but Richland Rum has a unique essence.”