Buddy Smith has been waiting for four years to share the first bottle of entirely Brunswick-made rum from the Richland Rum distillery in downtown Brunswick.

“You have to be patient at every single step of the process for it to be good,” Smith says. “We waited for four years for this payoff, and it was worth it. Barrel 9 is so good.”

