Nancy Power is what you call a “cradle Catholic.” A native of New York, she grew up in an Irish-Catholic family where the faith was always at the forefront.
“I never knew there was anything other than the Catholic religion, although I grew up in a town in New York state where a majority of people were from German (Lutheran) ancestry. My family on both sides for more than five generations were practicing Catholics, all going to Catholic schools and universities, so it was just what we did,” she said.
It had always been a place of solace for Power. But, after college, she moved to Boston to work where she found herself a bit lonely. Then a friend helped connect her to the church once again.
“I felt grounded, I felt that familiar connection, something like going home,” she said.
That’s precisely what she found again when she moved to St. Simons Island 30 years ago.
“I found St. William and felt at home again. Something you’ll hear from most of the parishioners here,” she said.
Power is always willing to help those who are seeking that same sense of belonging. As director of religious education, she leads the Rite of Christian Initiation classes, known as RCIA, at the church. She can help direct those who may be interested in joining the faith.
RCIA is the formal process whereby new devotees enter the Catholic church. The course is primarily for adults and teenagers, as children usually go through the traditional route of baptism, confession and confirmation. The program takes roughly a year to complete. Through weekly classes and under the supervision of a sponsor, new initiates become familiar with all of the elements of the religion.
“There’s a lot to learn because it’s been around for so long,” Power said with a laugh. “A long time ago it used to be a two to five year process. But now it’s changed with Vatican II, and it’s like a year.”
There are a multitude of reasons that one might consider joining the church. She says that sometimes individuals have no religious background at all, or they’ve stepped away from a religious practice. They may have been raised Catholic but married someone of another faith and simply stopped attending Mass. Power notes that sometimes it’s children that bring new parishioners through the door.
“We’ve had families where the children go to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick. So they are learning all about it, and they want their parents to become part of it. We’ve had a few of those,” she said. “We have a lot of converts.”
Power says that when people enroll in RCIA there are two paths, that of a cateheuman and a candidate. The former requires a bit more education than the latter.
“You have two levels you have a ‘cateheumen,’ which is a person who’s never been baptized. Then there is a candidate, who have ... luckily, most of the people we get are candidates. Usually, the people we have coming in are very strong in a religion. They just have to learn about the Catholic tradition,” she said.
Once a person decides that they might be interested in becoming a Catholic, there are a series of four steps that are taken. First, they have a stage of informal meetings series the clergy, known as “inquiry.”
“It’s basically seeing if they’re ready and the church is ready ... just seeing where they want to be,” she said.
From there, the individual enters a period of time where they study the Gospel and all of the sacraments of the church.
If they haven’t prior, they also start attending Mass regularly and begin to delve into the Bible, as well as Catholic doctrine. That includes preparing for confession, where they share their sins with a priest who absolves them.
Later, they will become full-fledged members of the church by taking Holy Communion, which Catholics hold to be the literal body and blood of Jesus Christ.
“They learn about the Mass, the eucharist, Mary and the saints. There’s always a lot of confusion about Mary. Many people outside of the church think ‘oh you worship Mary,’ but that’s not true, she’s just highly revered,” Power said with a laugh.
The third stage is the process of purification and enlightenment, which coincides with Lent. It marks a person’s formal entry into the church.
“There’s a beautiful, formal ceremony with candles. It’s about three hours long,” Power said. “It’s just really beautiful.”
The last stage takes place after this initiation and focuses on engaging the new Catholic, really connecting he or she to the congregation.
“It’s called the ‘mystagogy’ or the ‘neophyte year.’ It’s basically where we trap ‘um,” she said with a hearty laugh. “No, it’s a period of evangelization where you get them to sign up for choir and all of that.”
Those who may be interested in participating in the RICA program are encouraged to contact Power. St. William’s Sunday school program is also starting up Sept. 8 and registration may be completed at stwill.net. For more information on RICA, email Powernancy@comcast.net.
For her part, Power is always eager to answer any questions about the faith.
“They are welcome to contact me ... it’s a really beautiful religion with a lot of beautiful traditions,” she said.