Rev. Cumby lets his faith guide him through adversity

Like the name of his new church, New Beginnings Fellowship, the Rev. Gary Cumby has found himself starting over many times in his life. The greatest being 45 years ago when he suffered an accident that would completely reroute his course.
When he was 18 years old, Cumby was in a choral group that traveled around the state to recruit new singers.
“We were at a middle school, getting people to sing. I was athletic in many ways — I wasn’t a gymnast, but I was playing on some equipment before we were going to sing. I was doing a handstand on the pommel horse,” he said. “My shoulder gave out and I went down. I landed on my head and crushed three vertebrae.”
From there, Cumby was swept into a whirlwind. Doctors moved swiftly, but his family was told there was little hope of his survival.
“They said I wasn’t going to make it through the night. The doctor told my uncle to start planning my funeral,” he said.
Cumby meanwhile was able to hear all of the conversations, though he was unable to speak or move. His uncle, a pastor, rallied his congregants, asking for prayers.
“In my brain as I was laying there, I was thinking. I’d given my heart and life to Jesus Christ 14 months earlier,” Cumby said. “I said ‘God you must have something for me … you didn’t save me just to let me die.’”
That proved true with each day that passed. Cumby survived and focused on his recovery, fully expecting to be able to resume his normal life. That, sadly, never happened.
“At the time, I was thinking … ‘I’m going to work through this and have my normal life back.’ I never gave up on that,” he said.
But Cumby’s life was never back to his pre-accident state. Confined to a wheelchair, he had to relearn how to live life.
“I was actually sent to Warm Springs, which is where FDR went,” Cumby said. “I was there for four months, and I thought it was going to be getting better, but I was really being groomed for life me in a wheelchair.”
With the obstacles were insurmountable, Cumby was determined to move forward. Through the dedicated care of family friends, he transitioned to college, eventually signing on to a computer programming course with Georgia Tech.
“I came home from church, and there was a commercial on TV about this program they were doing at Georgia Tech for people with disabilities,” Cumby said. “They would pay me to go and my first thought was ‘That’s for nerds.’”
He was able to put his concerns aside and tested into the program. It was one of many pivot points in his life. Cumby’s career path allowed him to support himself. It also connected him to the woman who would become his wife.
“I had somebody driving me to Georgia Tech, that’s when I met my wife. She was working at a doctor’s office on Peachtree Street,” he said. “We started seeing each other, and she started driving me to school. Then one day we were traveling somewhere … she stopped the van, tilted the mirror down and said, ‘Are you going to ask me to marry you or what?’”
The two have been married 38 years today. But like his education and later tech career, his marriage seemed to fall into place. And celebrating that — his blessings — has always been his focus rather than dwelling on negativity brought about by his disability.
“When you look at it, it’s amazing what God has done,” he said.
That’s also true for his journey of faith. While working in Atlanta, Cumby started ministering at a youth detention center. It later led to a full-time job within the ministry. With each move, God was guiding Cumby’s steps.
That direction brought the couple to the Golden Isles two decades ago.
“We would vacation here, and I would always say, ‘God if you want me to move here, I’ll go,’” he said with a laugh. “I just always had a strong draw to be here.”
Once again, God took the reigns. Everything — from real estate deals to finding a church to preach at — came together, with pieces easily falling into place. The Cumbys were soon St. Simons Island residents, shepherding Glynn Haven Baptist Church while Gary worked as a customer service manager at the local Winn-Dixie.
“I was there for 10 years and a lot of people still know me from there,” he said. “I got to meet a lot of people. I still have people who tell me they miss seeing me there.”
Of course, many came to know Cumby through his efforts with the church. A few years ago, however, that also created controversy. The congregation’s building had to be demolished due to disrepair and plans to build a new structure were met with backlash.
“Someone cut down a tree that wasn’t supposed to be cut down … and it upset a lot of people,” he said. “We had been going through that process for two years, and it was violated because the tree was cut down.
“It is what it is … we went through the process, and we kept our integrity.”
Rather than continuing the contentious battle to rebuild on the island, Cumby and his congregants decided to start fresh.
“We looked for another place on the island but it just wasn’t there,” he said. “The church said ‘We don’t want you to have to go back through that again.’ I said ‘OK we will look and see what’s in Brunswick.’”.
They found their answer at 2208 Newcastle Street. The building offered plenty of space for offices and a sanctuary, as well as room for their clothing and food ministries.
“We put in an offer, and they accepted. We moved in in June. It’s where God wants us to be,” he said.
Since becoming members of the downtown community, New Beginnings has engaged its neighbors, joining with the recent annual city cleanup and ministering to those in the area.
“It’s still new so we have people coming in and out, but we’re getting out in the community. I think we’re in the position here to do a lot of good,” he said.
Cumby continues his optimism, just as he always has, driven by the knowledge that God will light the path.
“We are looking forward to what God’s going to do. It will work out. We know that,” he said. “Everybody needs a ‘new beginning’ and that’s what Christ offers.”
It’s a point of view that has sustained Cumby and kept him going through all of this trials and tribulations. Rather than focusing on the troubles he has faced, he instead chooses to celebrate the blessings he’s received.
“The key to everything is ... you can have down times but you have to look at how good God has been to you. I have a wife who loves me and who said ‘I will take care of you,’” he said.
That love coupled with his faith has sustained him through struggles most could not imagine. But Cumby has approached it all with faith and a sense of humor.
“I’ve had health problems from my accident. I had two (foot) amputations which is actually better. It’s easier to get around, and you don’t have to match socks,” he said with a laugh.
“But if you focus on the downside, you will get bitter. Just look at all the great opportunities God has placed before you.”