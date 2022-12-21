Chef John “J.B.” Belechak didn’t have a backstory to go with a new recipe he’d just come up with, but that didn’t stop him from pitching one.
“You can come up with something. ‘This was something my mom made, and it was a favorite of her poor, three-legged dog,’” he joked about a fresh candy cane bread pudding he’d just served up.
It’s not anything of the sort, of course — he came up with the recipe two days prior.
“I just thought, ‘I’ve never seen a recipe for a candy cane bread pudding,’” Belechak said.
The well-known chef heads up Palmer’s Village Café, a breakfast, brunch and lunch nook in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. He says he likes coming up with recipes on the spot. That’s not an uncommon origin for many of the restaurant’s daily specials. They’re typically unique creations of either Belechak or another member of staff, and only usually stay on the menu for a day or two.
It’s a testament to the skill of the café’s staff as a whole, he says, that they’re able to come up with new ideas so frequently, and they always seem to work out.
When asked two days earlier for recipe ideas, what came to mind was something seasonal — incorporating the trademark tastes of Christmas — that would fit right in on a holiday spread.
The candy cane bread pudding fits the bill pretty nicely. It’s a way to reuse some of that extra peppermint candy and, if you’ve got it on hand, bread. A bread pudding is made with stale bread — in fact, it’s usually better when the bread is stale. White bread or challah bread is best, with challah being his preference due to the larger pockets of air on the inside.
The rest of the ingredients are pretty common pantry staples and the preparation time is very short, making it a good way to use up some leftovers. If you’ve got any leftover candy from Christmas, crush up some peppermint or candy canes and mix them in.
The dish also got him thinking about Christmas itself. His family tends to stay close to home these days. And he’s got plenty of dependents.
“We have three dogs, a cat, fish, everything the kids adopted,” Belechak said.
His daughters are out of the nest now, but they’ll naturally be coming home for the holidays. He also opens his home to the staff at the café who don’t have anything planned, to show his gratitude for being in his life.
“It used to be about the presents, about gifts. It’s getting more and more about being grateful for what I have,” Belechak said.
His life hasn’t been an easy one and he put a lot of work in to get to where he is now, but Belechak said he’s thankful for where he is.
“I’m even thankful for the opportunity to screw around with some food and make something new,” Belechak said.
That something new is, of course, the bread pudding. He suggested whipping up some Chantilly cream for little extra flavor.
16 oz. challah bread, cubed
4 tbsp. butter (1 tbsp. for coating pan, 3 for recipe)
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
½ cup crushed candy canes (¼ cup for in recipe, ¼ cup to sprinkle on top)
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cube bread and put in preheated oven for 10 minutes to pull some moisture out. Coat an 8x8 baking dish with 1 tbsp. of room-temperature butter. Beat eggs together and add sugar, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Whip together. Mix in milk and half of crushed candy canes and pour over cubed bread. Combine by tossing gently and put into buttered baking dish. Top with other half of crushed candy canes.
If oven is convection (circulating air), bake for 35 minutes. If oven is conventional, bake for 50 minutes.
Press a fork on top, and if it springs back it’s done.
2 cup heavy whipping cream
Directions: Combine and whip together with stand mixer or hand mixer to stiff peak.