The Fourth of July is not just the biggest summer holiday but the biggest holiday, period, for the Golden Isles. After getting your fill of fun in the sun this week, cool off and recharge with a nutritious ice pop, courtesy of Alan Ramirez.
Ramirez is the owner of Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen on St. Simons Island. Nutrition is a big deal for him, if the “healthy kitchen” part didn’t give it away.
Nutritional health is extremely important, he said, but mental and relational health is also a big deal. That’s why he’s closed for major holidays in an industry that’s known for asking employees to work just about every holiday.
Part of it is Ramirez has his own plans.
“As a family, we go to see fireworks and have a big party with family and friends,” Ramirez said. His wife usually organizes that, he added.
But he also wants his employees to get some guaranteed time off to spend with their families and friends. They work harder and happier when they have the time to spend on themselves and with their loved ones. He’s not different, and most people aren’t, so he understands it’s a big deal.
And in the Isles, the Fourth of July is a convenient excuse for a day at the beach, the park, or wherever you find yourself enjoying the weather — if the 54% chance of afternoon thunderstorms doesn’t rear its ugly head. You’ll need to cool off and replenish some electrolytes, and Ramirez has just the thing.
Making a tri-color ice pop isn’t the easiest thing in the world, and there’s no exact science to this treat, but it’s perfect for replenishing the body after sweating it out on a hot day.
Watermelon and pitaya, or dragon fruit, juice provides a red color. Get some from the store or make your own.
There’s nothing wrong with leaving the seeds and pulp in, either. Both watermelon and pitaya are very nutritious, packing a punch of vitamins, proteins, fatty acids, magnesium, zinc, potassium and more.
Cucumber lemonade is the white element. It can be bought at the store as well, or you can juice some lemons and make cucumber juice at home — chop up and blend the vegetable, then strain the juice out. Cucumber is mostly water, so it’s a great way to rehydrate, but it also contains several vitamins and electrolytes. Use one cucumber for every six lemons when making cucumber lemonade.
Mint and blue spirulina mixed in water provide the blue segment, and this part really brings the electrolytes, while mint is an antioxidant.
You don’t want to rush the process. Fill about a third of the ice pop mold with the cucumber lemonade and freeze it overnight. The next day, fill the mold up by another third with the blue spirulina and mint mix. After putting the molds back in the freezer for a second night, fill in the last of the mold with watermelon juice and freeze again.
If it’s not sweet enough, try some honey or monk fruit sweetener for a healthier alternative to granulated sugar.
By the time you read this, Sea Salt won’t be offering the red, white and blue ice pop anymore. But he’s got something special planned for the middle of summer based around a whole bunch of peaches and yellow watermelon he recently acquired.
It’s going to form the basis of a summer series of desserts — peach cobbler and kombucha, yellow watermelon popsicles. Just spitballing ideas, he came up with a name for the ice pop: Golden Isles Summer.
“Stay healthy, eat more plants,” Ramirez said. “Eat more than just popsicles.”