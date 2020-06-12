Flags are enigmatic emblems that can represent anything, from the identity of a sailboat to the patriotism of an entire nation.
Flag day, celebrated annually on June 14, commemorates the adoption of America’s star-spangled banner, but can serve as a day to appreciate the many flags in U.S. history that have been used to represent the people of the nation.
According to coastal historian and author Buddy Sullivan, the state of Georgia has been home to six flags, all of which serve reminders of the important history of the state and how it has changed over time.
In 1562, the first European residents to set a stake in Coastal Georgia arrived. The French flag, the first of the six, began its three year tenure in the Golden Isles, flying above the then-named Fort Caroline colony.
After three years of hardship within the colony from disease, famine and Native American attacks, the French left the area and gave way for the period’s world superpower, the Spanish Empire, to pick up where the French left off.
The Spanish founded the colony of “La Florida” in 1565 with the settlement of St. Augustine, but soon thereafter began expanding their influence northward, swallowing the Golden Isles in their wake. The Spanish flag is the second flag to fly in Georgia’s history, which Sullivan noted was called the province of “Guale” by the missionary Peninsulares of Spain.
After a century of dominance, Spain withdrew its missionary settlements from Guale in 1684, allowing for the British to found the 13th colony of England — Georgia, so named for King George II. The British flag reigned supreme in the colony until 1776, when the colonies departed from the mercantilism of the crown.
The Second Continental Congress drafted a resolution to define the flag on June 14, 1777, outlining the familiar design of 13 red and white stripes alongside 13 white stars on a field of blue. For nearly a century, the stars and stripes flew proudly above all American people, representing the democratic ideals of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
However, in 1861, a new flag emerged on the Georgia coast, the flag of the Confederate States of America. For four years, the flag of the Confederacy was the fifth flag to fly above the state. The flag was displayed on Atlanta’s capitol building until 1865, when Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse.
After the Civil War, Georgia voted to create a new flag to represent its people. The Georgia state flag has gone through a number of incarnations — official and unofficial — since its first appearance in 1879. From 1956 to 2001, the right portion of the flag featured a sized down version of the Confederate flag. After opposition, that was removed in 2001. It was briefly replaced by a gold medallion on a field of blue.
In a span of 27 months, the state flag was changed three times, the current iteration having been adopted by Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2003.
Today, the Georgia state flag depicts a dichotomy of the state’s history — red and white stripes and the state’s coat of arms in the upper left corner as an ode to the state’s origins. The state’s motto — wisdom, justice and moderation — appears wrapped around pillars, guarded by a Revolutionary War solider.
Through the decades the Georgia flag has proven to be a sign of the ever changing times. On Flag Day, it can be useful for both states and the country as a whole to take stock of the past and how best to move forward toward better future.