When BriAnna Baucham was just a sixth-grader, she received a life-changing diagnosis — she had a brain tumor.
And there was both good and bad news that went along with it. The good news was that it was benign and not cancerous. The bad news was that it had to be treated as if it were cancerous. That meant the little girl had to endure five brain surgeries.
But, through it all, she managed to keep her upbeat attitude.
“It really wasn’t that bad,” the now 19-year-old said. “I had the surgery at the children’s hospital in Atlanta. But I wasn’t in pain. I just remember they had this Fun Zone with air hockey and basketball. A lot of the sports teams would come give you autographs ... so I thought it was pretty cool.”
In addition to her surgeries, Baucham also underwent proton therapy for eight weeks, which she also took in stride.
“You had to lay completely still for an hour. They put this plastic mask over your face. It had a hole at the point they were trying to treat. It wasn’t painful at all, but being still was hard,” she said with a laugh. “They did let me listen to music though.”
While Baucham didn’t have the stress of facing a malignant tumor, the family was still under plenty of strain. And thankfully, the American Cancer Society (ACS) was able to step in and lend a hand.
“They gave my parents gift cards for food and just helped us out,” she recalled.
It’s that ability to offer aid when families are at their most vulnerable that has endeared the cancer society to so many. That, coupled with the support for cutting-edge research makes many want to assist the national nonprofit. And one of the longstanding ways that’s done is through Relay for Life.
The annual event brings survivors, their families and the community together to raise money for the cause. Beginning in 1985, the event has grown to encompass cities and towns across the nation.
In Glynn County, it’s been an honored tradition since 1995. It certainly has special significance for breast cancer survivor Peggy Tuten, as the local Relay for Life began the year she received her diagnosis.
“My cancer was found on a mammogram, which I had put off, but I went to the doctor’s office and just decided to go ahead and make the appointment. If I had waited longer ... the outcome probably wouldn’t have been so good,” Tuten said.
After receiving treatment, Relay proved to be a tangible and meaningful way for her to give back. This year, she’s chairing the event again, along with fellow breast cancer survivor, Rhonda Barlow.
“I just felt very comfortable doing Relay. When it started, it was 24 hours but now we end at 11 p.m. We started at the college, on a track behind College Place Methodist Church. Then, we moved to Jane Macon’s track,” she said. “We’ve moved around a bit, but we started at the Golden Isles Church of God in 2019.”
Unfortunately, that was the last time the full Relay for Life was held. The coronavirus pandemic stymied the event in 2020 and 2021. But now, it’s back, set for 6 to 11 p.m. April 22, once again at Golden Isles Church of God in Brunswick.
“We’re going to have some food trucks. Some of the booths are doing food too, like making hamburgers. We have a silent auction with items available to bid on. Several of the tent sites will be doing raffles,” Tuten said. “We’ll have a DJ. And people can still purchase luminaries up to and at the event. It’s $10 for a white bag and $25 for a gold bag. They can both also be purchased online. We will also have rose bushes at Relay but they cannot be purchased online.”
All in all, she is hopeful that the community will turn out in full force. As a survivor, she understands just how much the love and support means to those who are battling cancer, as well as to the families of those who were lost to the disease.
“I think a lot of people are really excited that it’s back. I hope that people will come out and support us as we try to bring it back. We just want to have a good crowd and for people to have fun,” she said.