Willetta McGowen has likely had more brushes with cancer than most. Not only is she a breast cancer survivor, but her sister had the illness too. And their brother, beloved local musician Michael Hulett is currently battling a recurrence of the disease.
“He is still dealing with cancer,” she said. “I’ve had quite a few friends who have had it too. Some passed away. It’s just something that’s always been in my face.”
Thankfully, McGowen has been cancer-free for four years. And now, she makes it her mission to help lift others up while raising awareness. She was a model in the recent American Cancer Society Fashion Show and spoke at a Relay for Life survivor dinner.
“I’ve had a heart for it since getting involved with the American Cancer Society,” she said. “I was really excited to be doing it.”
At the end of this month, McGowen will have another opportunity to continue that work. She will attend her first ever formal Relay for Life. The walk and rally will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. March 31 at Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick. The event will be a celebration of what has already been accomplished this year.
There will be a silent auction, a survivor and caregivers’ lap, children’s activities, food and entertainment. Local country band Idle Hands will perform, a real treat considering the group has been named the No. 1 country band in the state for the past two years. After darkness falls, luminaria will be lit. All told, the event will bring together survivors and their families, along with the support of the community.
“It should be a really fun event,” McGowen said. “I encourage people to come out and support us. Cancer can strike anybody, in any family. It’s important for survivors to get that encouragement and to be there for others. And Relay for Life raises money so we can fund education and hopefully learn how to prevent it.”
Sandra Langford would love that. Not only is she a cancer survivor, her husband had the illness too.
“I first got involved with Relay when my husband had cancer. That was many years ago,” she said. “Then in 2013, I was diagnosed with breast cancer which was also in my lung. But Relay is so important because it does raise a lot of money and it keeps (the cause) in front of people.”
Langford has been cancer-free for three years. But she is still moved by the community support offered at the fundraiser.
“It’s really overwhelming how much it means to your as a survivor,” she said. “I’m so glad that people believe in the cause. It’s like the slogan says, ‘every step brings hope.’”
Rhonda Barlow couldn’t agree more. Barlow, who is co-chairing the event with Peggy Tuten, is a 13-year cancer survivor herself. While the event is being held a little earlier this year, Barlow feels it will carry the same weight.
“We are doing things differently this year because we realized that Relay has changed over the years. Teams no longer want to spend the night on the track and they do a lot of their fundraising throughout the year. So, we decided to plan a celebration of what we have accomplished. We moved it forward to just try something different. There is so much going on at the end of April and during May, we thought this might be a better time,” she said. “We are also trying a new venue — Mary Ross Park. We really want to get the public to start coming out again to help us celebrate the survivors and remember those who lost their battles with the ‘big C.’”
While the format is a bit different this year, Barlow feels that the event will be just as moving as it has in the past.
“As a 13-year survivor, it is very important to have the community come out and support us. Seeing the luminaria and the survivors taking their lap is always very emotional for me,” she said.
“I have lost many close family members and friends to this terrible disease and being able to physically remember and honor them is always so very special to me. Plus, this is my way of fighting back. My favorite aspect of the American Cancer Society is the research — they have funded 47 Nobel Prize winners thus far.”