Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick has a vibe entirely its own, but stepping in and seeing that gorgeous 15-foot Christmas tree makes it feel like home — not to mention the incredible smell of fresh pine.
This year hasn’t given people much reason to celebrate, but as the new year approaches, Reid’s is hoping to give people an optimistic outlook for 2021 with its annual New Year’s Eve party and take on two classic drinks.
Reid’s will host 35 people for its Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve party, where they’ll enjoy a five-course meal and sip fresh libations.
Owner Chris Gantt has put a new twist on the classic Champagne and Gold Rush cocktails for his guests to enjoy. These two recipes are easy for those who choose to welcome in 2021 at home with family.
Of course, Champagne is the classic choice for toasting any celebration, but why not jazz it up by adding a cinnamon-flavored sugar rim?
“This is a really easy one to do for a bartender who’s busy on New Year’s Eve or someone who’s hosting a home party,” Gantt said. “When I was going in this mindset of thinking for New Year’s Eve cocktails, this just popped in my head, and I was like, it’s a classic take.
“Put a little gold sugar rim on it for pictures and everything else in for a taste, and then toast it — Champagne flutes work perfectly with that. It’s just a classic take on having a toast to somebody. I just wanted to make sure that we welcome 2021 in good spirits and have a classic toast.”
Both drinks can accommodate those who want to keep it light or spice it up with a boozier drink — it all depends on what kind of alcohol. The Champagne cocktail can be both, as it can be made with cognac, and the Gold Rush can provide different kicks depending on what is used for bourbon.
“People want to have a great time,” Gantt said.
“They want to drink, and they want to enjoy time with friends. Most of the time, people want to enjoy something a little bit on the heavier side. With the Champagne specifically, I wanted to think of something that was just a little bit lighter for people. Then also has the option to have the cognac added to it to make it a little bit boozier for the people who want to enjoy themselves a little bit more.”
Gantt also added a luxardo cherry to the Champagne drink that finishes off the flavor profile perfectly.
What makes both of these drinks so interesting is that Gantt takes the time to think about what he wants to offer his guests and also serves up the interesting histories of the drinks.
“Gold Rush was actually invented at Milk and Honey — a classic place in New York City,” Gantt said. “There have been many riffs on it, and a lot of people think it came out before Prohibition, but it’s a post-Prohibition cocktail.”
Gantt’s rendition of the drink features a simple homemade honey syrup that gives it that warm feeling people want during the holidays.
The syrup is half a cup of local honey, a cup of sugar and a cup and a half of water. Then boil it, let it simmer down and make sure it cools off.
“It’s just very warm and almost has like an Allspice flavor to it,” Gantt said. “We have the honey syrup, and then I put a little bit of an oakier and stronger bourbon in there, and that gives it the real warm flavors.”
Adding some lemon zest to it brightens it up — finish by pouring it over an ice sphere or on classic “rocks.”
“It just combines all those warm winter flavors — almost like a Bee’s Knees or a Hot Toddy without the real warm, but you could also, I’m sure, combine that to make it warm if you’d like,” he said.
Gantt used Buffalo Trace but said any type of bourbon works with this recipe.
With 2020 rocking everyone’s world, he wanted to bring that same celebration feeling from the prohibition time to the present day.
“People celebrated at a time when we needed some celebrating to go on, and that brings me back to right now in 2020 going into 2021,” Gantt said. “I just wanted to have two classic takes that were celebrated at times when you know the world needed, at least the country.”
Even though Covid-19 is still hanging around, Gantt said he hopes people will still want to celebrate at Reid’s.
“It’s Gatsby themed, so dressing up in your best Gatsby is recommended,” Gantt said. “Last year’s was a huge hit. I hope this year will be just as much with everything going on. I hope still people want to celebrate and have fun responsibly.”
Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients:
1/2 oz simple syrup
1 to 1/2 oz cognac (optional)
2-4 dashes of bitters
Cinnamon sugar
Luxardo cherries
Champagne
Directions:
You build this drink in a Champagne flute. First, take your glass and put the cinnamon sugar on the rim. Then, add your simple syrup (or use a sugar cube as a replacement).
Add cognac if you’d like a boozier drink. Top with the Champagne and add two to four dashes of bitters. Finally, add a luxardo cherry.
Gold Rush Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 oz of honey syrup
2 oz of bourbon
3/4 oz o fresh squeezed lemon juice.
Lemon
Directions.
Combine the honey syrup, bourbon and lemon juice in a shaker. Shake it well.
Then in a short bourbon glass, put in your ice sphere or on classic rocks. Then pour the drink mixture over the ice sphere into the glass. Carefully peel off a lemon piece and garnish.