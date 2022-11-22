486 feet tall. 7,780 feet long. Those are the measurements of the Golden Isles’ most formidable resident — the Sidney Lanier Bridge.

Georgia’s tallest cable-stay bridge not only serves as one of the area’s icons, it’s also been voted the Peach State’s most grueling 5K. And the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Bridge Run offers racers a chance to tackle the obstacle every February.

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…