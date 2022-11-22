486 feet tall. 7,780 feet long. Those are the measurements of the Golden Isles’ most formidable resident — the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Georgia’s tallest cable-stay bridge not only serves as one of the area’s icons, it’s also been voted the Peach State’s most grueling 5K. And the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Bridge Run offers racers a chance to tackle the obstacle every February.
The race began in 2003 and since that time, thousands have traversed the distance, measuring 3.1 miles over and back.
It’s a lofty goal and one that many who are looking to burn off some Thanksgiving calories may like to tackle. Now, registration is officially open with plenty of time for training between now and race day.
The event will return from 7 a.m. to noon Feb. 18. It will also include a Pasta Party and Vendor Expo from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the foot of the bridge. Proceeds from racers’ registration fee benefit the Health System’s cancer and cardiac care programs.
While many enjoy the challenge of the standard 3.1 distance, there are other options. The 2023 Bridge Run also includes the ultimate challenge of the 10K Double Pump. At least twice as strenuous as the 5K, participants will run over the bridge a total of four times. Due to the steep, intense course only experienced runners should attempt the 10K Double Pump.
In addition to the 10K, the event will include a First Responders’ Challenge (no registration fee) and 5K run and walk.
But never fear, there’s also an opportunity for those looking for a less intense experience.
At 10:30 a.m., walkers will be given their change to stroll across the bridge. Pets, strollers, wheelchairs, in-line skates and other devices are not permitted on the bridge during the events.
Parking will be free, but heavy traffic is expected. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to avoid parking delays.
All participants will receive a T-shirt. Registered runners will also receive a timing chip and race bib, which can be picked up at 7 a.m. on the morning of the event or at the pre-race pasta party the night before.
Volunteers and vendors are also still being sought to help both days — the pre-race pasta party and the bridge run itself. They will provide assistance with setup, food and water stations, parking, T-shirt, runner packet distribution, cleanup and more.
For details about sponsorship, vendor or volunteer opportunities, call 912-466-3360. To register for the race, visit the-bridge-run.org or active.com.