When two minds think alike, magic can happen, but when many minds think alike it brings the newest and fastest growing field of medicine to the Golden Isles ... Regenerative Medicine at Heller Healthcare, located in Brunswick.
Dr. Rajen Naidoo, with an extensive background as a biomedical researcher, as well as being an orthopedic surgeon and Dr. Jennifer Heller, with a background in physical therapy and a chiropractor, have teamed up to provide the best non-surgical options for knee, shoulder, back, neck pain and more. Giving your body a real opportunity to heal, regenerate, strengthen, and stabilize to create new function of the damaged worn and torn joints is exactly how this team makes big changes in people’s lives.
Heller’s practices offer stem cell therapy, a form of regenerative medicine designed to repair damaged cells within the body by reducing inflammation and boosting the immune system.
Dr. Naidoo began his work with stem cell therapy back in the 80s when he was a biomedical engineer at Penn State Once completing his PhD at Penn, he went on to Yale for medical school. During his time at Yale, they gave him a lab and let him continue his stem cell research.
Dr. Naidoo said that he wasn’t at Yale long “when the chief neurosurgeon came in and gave me some stem cells to culture. I didn’t realize at the time they were for Muhammad Ali, to treat his Parkinson’s. It was quite the experience.”
“Stem cells are the raw material that really produces a human being,” Dr. Naidoo explained.
“We get it from the umbilical cord blood. It’s harvested very sterilely, and it goes through 107 tests — the FDA only requires us to do 82 tests, but we go above and beyond. We make sure the product is safe. It’s a natural compound, so there’s no chemicals involved in here, so there’s no side effects.”
The stem cells are injected into the patient’s problem area(s) and within 28 hours those cells will have attached to the inflamed and degenerated tissue, doubled, and already started the process of regenerative medicine. This doubling process of every 28 hours continues for three to four months to change and regenerate the joints, arthritis, and tissue until new, healthy tissue has formed and replaced the old, degenerated tissue. After the stem cells have been injected, the amount of chiropractic, massage, and/or rehab treatments needed to assist change and enhancement of the results varies by patient’s needs and goals to achieve optimal results.
Heller’s regenerative medicine clinic is perfect for patients that have knee, hip, back, shoulder, and neck pain. It is perfect for those tough cases, or for those that have been told surgery is the only option. Perfect for those who just don’t want surgery.
It’s also perfect for those who have failed other therapies, tired of short lasting injections, are not a surgical candidate, have had failed surgeries, or maybe this is just their last option.
“I can’t even tell you how many patients we have treated that come in with the ‘I have bone on bone in my knees; I don’t want surgery; is there anything else that can be done?’ patients. The answer is ‘YES!’ But it’s all about doing it right, and in the right order. Put some space in the joint, heal the tissue, regenerate and make as much new tissue as we can, strengthen and stabilize the joint, and then have a great day! It’s that simple,” Dr. Heller said with a laugh.
But Dr. Heller can’t do this alone. Her practices include a combination of both traditional and non-traditional medical therapies, as well as a highly skilled and diverse team. Her team includes Dr. Kalpesh Mistry, MD, Brittney Chasteen FNP-C, and regenerative specialist, Dr. Rajen Naidoo, MD. While this team focuses on the holistic medical part of their program, Dr. Heller’s rehab and stretch specialists, therapeutic massage therapists, along with chiropractic take over the rehab for patients post stem cell treatment day. The combination of all disciplines of medicine, working together, is the key that brings success to our patients.
“Every Monday we meet before shift, go through that week’s patients —discussing, as a team, every patients progress, how we can help each of them the most during upcoming visit, determining if there is a new technique to try, if we need to change direction, or fast forward their care plan. It’s just so nice to be able to talk to each provider and discuss, the progress of each patient,” she said.
Dr. Heller and her team are dedicated to improving health, mobility, as well as the quality of life, by offering regenerative medicine options. They even offer free consultations for those wanting to learn more, or to find out if they themselves are a candidate for treatment.