Temperatures under the oaks on St. Simons Island are expected to be in the low 70s, perfect weather to offset the heat at the 21st Golden Isles Rotary Club’s Red Hot Chili Cookoff.
It’s happening in Postell Park in the Pier Village on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. People’s Choice award votes will be tallied at 1:45 p.m. and the awards announced by 2:30, said Emily Coiner, one of the organizers with the Golden Isles Rotary Club.
For more information or to buy tickets, find the Red Hot Chili Cookoff event page on Facebook. Tickets are also on sale at St. Simons Drug Co., The Club or the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau visitors center on Beachview Drive.
It’s the only annual fundraiser for the Golden Isles Rotary Club, she said, and all the proceeds go toward local charities, most of which aim to help families and children.
“We’re smaller than the other clubs, but we put 100% in it trying to make it as big as we can with the membership we have,” Coiner said.
The competition is fierce but everyone has fun, says Randy Frost, participating with his nonprofit Seaside Enrichment Programs. He’s been cooking in the competition for 16 years and with his current team for 7-8 years.
As a fan of strong spice and high heat, he likes to include lots of spices and peppers.
“Not something that’s going to hurt your mouth, but something that’s flavorful and will make you sweat a little bit,” Frost said. “I’m a spicy kind of guy. In fact, I started getting Louisiana crawfish in and cooked up 40 pounds of it over the weekend and sold it to neighbors. The reason they come back to me is because of the Cajun flavor. I like to put a little spice to it.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules have shifted a little to allow for teams to prepare their chili in advance, Frost said. That would be easier — you’re not getting by at the event with less than 20 gallons of chili, he says — but his team will be there at 7 a.m. prepping everything from scratch, as is tradition.
Among the traditions not all agree upon is the use of beans in chili.
“I started cooking chili when I was working in Texas. In my heart of hearts, beans is not a part of chili,” said Joel Coble, a participant and one of the founders of the event. “There’s no sanctioning body that says that.”
Coble now lives in Columbus, but he participated in the Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee for years. He “mercilessly stole” from Ron Adams, one of the organizers of the Stewbilee, decades ago when getting the Rotary’s chili cookoff off the ground. It was all in good fun, as Adams stole from him as the Stewbilee developed into the hallmark event it is today. Adams also participates in both events.
Despite being one of the founders of the chili cookoff, Coble said this Saturday will be his first time actually participating in the event. Part of that is because he doesn’t agree with the inclusion of beans in chili.
That’s not to say he doesn’t have plenty of thoughts on how to make it right.
Cumin is what most people associate with chili, he says, and his batch on Saturday will feature plenty of peppers in a beef-based sauce with some chocolate to give a little hint of sweetness.
Exactly how spicy it turns out is up to the peppers, as dealing with natural flavors can make it hard to determine exactly what you’ll get.
It’s also important to plan for how to appeal to judges as well as the public. There’s a big difference between a bowl of chili and a taste of chili, which is all the judges get, he said, so it’s important to incorporate some distinctive flavors that play well with them, like cilantro.
“That’ll make you do different things,” Coble said. “My chili, I don’t want it so hot you won’t eat it. I want it to be hot enough that if you eat a bowl of it, you’ll have a bead of sweat on your head.”
When the event got started, Coble said he’d hoped to have it eventually sanctioned by the International Chili Society, but quickly realized that wasn’t going to happen when he found out the truth — that everyone in South Georgia wants beans.
“It’s a free country,” Frost would say in response. “If you feel that way, that’s cool, but we cook with three different types of beans. That’s a traditional Texas rule, but we’re in Georgia.”
Coble was willing to concede that point. Recognizing his own hypocrisy, he acknowledged that he can’t afford not to include beans if he wants to stand a chance of winning any awards on Saturday.
“We’re Georgia chili, that’s how we do stuff in Georgia,” Coble said. “Texas can do their thing in Texas, New Mexico can do their thing in New Mexico.”