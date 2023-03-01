Temperatures under the oaks on St. Simons Island are expected to be in the low 70s, perfect weather to offset the heat at the 21st Golden Isles Rotary Club’s Red Hot Chili Cookoff.

It’s happening in Postell Park in the Pier Village on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. People’s Choice award votes will be tallied at 1:45 p.m. and the awards announced by 2:30, said Emily Coiner, one of the organizers with the Golden Isles Rotary Club.

Seymour announces retirement from Arco Hardware

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.

Program promotes student health at Frederica Academy

Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.