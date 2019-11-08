Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Roger K. Albee
Buyer: Flanagan Development
Price: $52,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Adam Sokoloff
Price: $524,500
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: George T. Ragsdale
Buyer: Jamison F. Wiroll
Price: $208,300
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: George Edward Finleyson
Buyer: Forisk Holdings LLC
Price: $220,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Patricia D. Frasier
Price: $199,400
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Anthony M. Nicometo
Buyer: Micheal S. Flory
Price: $267,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: John L. Wirtz, Jr.
Buyer: Michael D. Dart
Price: $285,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Charles L. Ashe
Buyer: Larry Eugene Pack
Price: $223,700
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Gary Mitchell Dutka
Buyer: Stephen Croushore
Price: $385,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Wendy Vazquez Galan
Buyer: Karen Basurto
Price: $145,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Carol Proctor
Buyer: Jonathan Tennant
Price: $725,000
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: Christopher B. Miller
Buyer: Jimmy Le
Price: $63,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Dianne C. Minchew
Buyer: Dave Magdanz
Price: $110,000
Location: Blythe Island Banks
Seller: David Eugene Lewis, Jr.
Buyer: Paul E. Cave III
Price: $399,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Stacy B. Morgan
Buyer: Christine Robertson
Price: $293,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Henry Lee Cooper
Buyer: Chadwick S. Clifton
Price: $875,000
Location: N/A
Seller: William T. Simpson
Buyer: Zurla Martin
Price: $1.065 million
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Risi Enterprise LLC
Buyer: William T. Simpson
Price: $835,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: John W. Dodson
Buyer: Miguel J. Ruiz
Price: $445,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC
Buyer: Campbell Construction
Price: $22,400
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Driggers Homes LLC
Buyer: Tony S. Castro
Price: $280,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Anita L. Mache
Price: $494,000
Location: Villas @ Gascoigne
Seller: Raymond E. Pinson
Buyer: Thomas McCabe
Price: $950,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Craig S. Entwistle
Buyer: Cecily G. Bowen
Price: $941,800
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Scherrie M. Allen
Buyer: Clove Cooper, Jr.
Price: $221,500
Location: River Ridge
Seller: J. Scott Shell
Buyer: Earl L. Rainey
Price: $40,000
Location: N/A
Seller: James M. Crotty
Buyer: Kathryn Stratton
Price: $142,800
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Chandra Bruce
Buyer: Kevin L. Cooper
Price: $182,700
Location: Crystal Lake Cove
Seller: Rebecca Sullivan
Buyer: Diso LLC
Price: $46,400
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Jason Scott Smith
Buyer: Kenyon C. Hall
Price: $250,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Jason Scott Smith
Buyer: Kenyon C. Hall
Price: $480,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Wendy Clifton
Buyer: Timothy Still
Price: $220,000
Location: Water Crest
Seller: Noreaster LLC
Buyer: Jordan Sterrer
Price: $825,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Harris Family Partnership
Buyer: Noreaster LLC
Price: $1,018,500
Location: Kings & Prince Villas
Seller: Jones & Veal Mobile Homes
Buyer: Deborah Brumagin
Price: $123,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Margaret G. Gray
Buyer: Carla R. Pryor
Price: $115,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: Ronnie D. Johnson
Price: $149,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: John Lester Bowles
Buyer: Natalie Mizelle
Price: $185,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Fainting Goat LLC
Buyer: 3782 Wylly Ave. LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: John C. Brown III
Price: $24,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: John P. King
Buyer: George Hernandez
Price: $310,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Frederica Development Group
Buyer: Beachguard LLC
Price: $390,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Laurie Anne Fisher
Buyer: Allie Armistead
Price: $470,300
Location: East Beach
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Eric Orr
Price: $478,500
Location: Villas @ Gascoigne
Seller: Georgia Power Co.
Buyer: Frederica Academy
Price: $1.47 million
Location: St. Simons Island
Seller: Heritage Bank
Buyer: Corey Bessent
Price: $16,000
Location: Foxcreek Estates
Seller: Forrest Wildes
Buyer: Thomas M. Heimann
Price: $715,000
Location: Beach View
Seller: United Bank
Buyer: Reece M. Dillon
Price: $57,000
Location: Palm Grove Islands
Seller: Sandra L. Jones
Buyer: Dale M. Tushman
Price: $125,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Sandra L. Jones
Buyer: William Henry Murdy
Price: $10,000
Location: Old Town