Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Roger K. Albee

Buyer: Flanagan Development

Price: $52,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Adam Sokoloff

Price: $524,500

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: George T. Ragsdale

Buyer: Jamison F. Wiroll

Price: $208,300

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: George Edward Finleyson

Buyer: Forisk Holdings LLC

Price: $220,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Patricia D. Frasier

Price: $199,400

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Anthony M. Nicometo

Buyer: Micheal S. Flory

Price: $267,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: John L. Wirtz, Jr.

Buyer: Michael D. Dart

Price: $285,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Charles L. Ashe

Buyer: Larry Eugene Pack

Price: $223,700

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Gary Mitchell Dutka

Buyer: Stephen Croushore

Price: $385,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Wendy Vazquez Galan

Buyer: Karen Basurto

Price: $145,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Carol Proctor

Buyer: Jonathan Tennant

Price: $725,000

Location: St. Simons Park

Seller: Christopher B. Miller

Buyer: Jimmy Le

Price: $63,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Dianne C. Minchew

Buyer: Dave Magdanz

Price: $110,000

Location: Blythe Island Banks

Seller: David Eugene Lewis, Jr.

Buyer: Paul E. Cave III

Price: $399,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Stacy B. Morgan

Buyer: Christine Robertson

Price: $293,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Henry Lee Cooper

Buyer: Chadwick S. Clifton

Price: $875,000

Location: N/A

Seller: William T. Simpson

Buyer: Zurla Martin

Price: $1.065 million

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Risi Enterprise LLC

Buyer: William T. Simpson

Price: $835,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: John W. Dodson

Buyer: Miguel J. Ruiz

Price: $445,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Solid Rock Holdings LLC

Buyer: Campbell Construction

Price: $22,400

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Driggers Homes LLC

Buyer: Tony S. Castro

Price: $280,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Anita L. Mache

Price: $494,000

Location: Villas @ Gascoigne

Seller: Raymond E. Pinson

Buyer: Thomas McCabe

Price: $950,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Craig S. Entwistle

Buyer: Cecily G. Bowen

Price: $941,800

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Scherrie M. Allen

Buyer: Clove Cooper, Jr.

Price: $221,500

Location: River Ridge

Seller: J. Scott Shell

Buyer: Earl L. Rainey

Price: $40,000

Location: N/A

Seller: James M. Crotty

Buyer: Kathryn Stratton

Price: $142,800

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Chandra Bruce

Buyer: Kevin L. Cooper

Price: $182,700

Location: Crystal Lake Cove

Seller: Rebecca Sullivan

Buyer: Diso LLC

Price: $46,400

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Jason Scott Smith

Buyer: Kenyon C. Hall

Price: $250,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Jason Scott Smith

Buyer: Kenyon C. Hall

Price: $480,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Wendy Clifton

Buyer: Timothy Still

Price: $220,000

Location: Water Crest

Seller: Noreaster LLC

Buyer: Jordan Sterrer

Price: $825,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Harris Family Partnership

Buyer: Noreaster LLC

Price: $1,018,500

Location: Kings & Prince Villas

Seller: Jones & Veal Mobile Homes

Buyer: Deborah Brumagin

Price: $123,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Margaret G. Gray

Buyer: Carla R. Pryor

Price: $115,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction

Buyer: Ronnie D. Johnson

Price: $149,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: John Lester Bowles

Buyer: Natalie Mizelle

Price: $185,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Fainting Goat LLC

Buyer: 3782 Wylly Ave. LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: John C. Brown III

Price: $24,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: John P. King

Buyer: George Hernandez

Price: $310,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Frederica Development Group

Buyer: Beachguard LLC

Price: $390,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Laurie Anne Fisher

Buyer: Allie Armistead

Price: $470,300

Location: East Beach

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Eric Orr

Price: $478,500

Location: Villas @ Gascoigne

Seller: Georgia Power Co.

Buyer: Frederica Academy

Price: $1.47 million

Location: St. Simons Island

Seller: Heritage Bank

Buyer: Corey Bessent

Price: $16,000

Location: Foxcreek Estates

Seller: Forrest Wildes

Buyer: Thomas M. Heimann

Price: $715,000

Location: Beach View

Seller: United Bank

Buyer: Reece M. Dillon

Price: $57,000

Location: Palm Grove Islands

Seller: Sandra L. Jones

Buyer: Dale M. Tushman

Price: $125,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Sandra L. Jones

Buyer: William Henry Murdy

Price: $10,000

Location: Old Town

More from this section

+3
SoundBites to benefit symphony Sunday

SoundBites to benefit symphony Sunday

Those with refined tastes in food and music have an opportunity to savor both Sunday when two accomplished concert violinists perform at Halyard’s with Coastal Symphony of Georgia musicians.

+2
PorchFest set for Sunday

PorchFest set for Sunday

The downtown streets were bustling on November’s First Friday last week. The cooler weather ushered in an enjoyable evening of strolling the shops, galleries and restaurants that line the historic retail area.

+3
Red curry pumpkin soup perfect for fall

Red curry pumpkin soup perfect for fall

With the arrival of daylight saving time, cooler weather has also made an appearance. While it is certainly still November in South Georgia, the heat and humidity have taken a seat — at least for the time being.

Patient finds relief in treatment

Patient finds relief in treatment

Tommy Ponsell has worked hard all of his life. Born and raised in Brunswick, he grew up helping his father work. It required a lot of physical labor — bending and lifting materials for their HVAC business, Ponsell Heating and Air.