I can remember watching Derek Redmond finish his race with a sense of awe. It was almost 30 years ago in the 1992 summer Olympics. Redmond was a medal hopeful for Great Britain in the 400-meter race in the track and field portion of the competition.
Redmond was competing in a semifinal heat when he fell to the track in agony more than halfway through the race. The other racers left him in the dust on their way to the finish line. As he laid on the track, his Olympics hopes were dashed. A severely torn hamstring ended his dreams of a medal.
With the outcome having already been decided, the paramedics moved toward Redmond to help him off the track. Much to everyone’s surprise, however, Derek stood to his feet, remained in his lane, and proceeded toward the finish line. Clutching his hamstring with both hands, wincing because of the pain, Redmond was determined to finish the race. I can remember watching in awe as the scene continued to unfold.
You could see the look of sheer agony along with fierce determination on his face as limped along towards the finish. There was a sudden disturbance from the stands, as a man pushed his way through and hopped over the railing onto the track. The security tried to stop him as he ran toward Redmond, but he would not be deterred. Pushing aside those who would stand between him and the injured runner, the man finally reached Redmond. The man threw his arm around Redmond and helped bear the weight of the injured leg. Arm in arm, side by side, the two continued toward the finish line. That man who couldn’t bear to watch the struggling runner from the stands was Derek Redmond’s father.
Redmond’s father helped him stay in his lane and make it to the finish. Just as they arrived at the finish, Redmond’s father released his grasp on the runner and watched his son triumphantly cross the finish line. Why did Redmond get up off the track that day? Because he didn’t come merely to start the race — he came to finish.
How is this similar to the Christian life? The Bible at times compares the Christian life of faith to a long-distance race. The book of Hebrews encourages us to “run with perseverance the race marked out for us” (Hebrews 12:1).
All too often, it is easy to get off to a great start in our relationship of faith with Jesus Christ only to find ourselves knocked to the track. Bad decisions, bitter disappointments, painful and trying circumstances, and the hurtful actions of others can seemingly drop us to our knees and knock us out of the race of faith.
If you have been knocked off course in the great race of faith, I encourage you to stand to your feet and place your eyes back on Jesus Christ where he awaits you at the finish. There is a heavenly Father who longs to come out of the stands and rush to your side. He no longer wants to be a spectator in your life, but he wants to participate with you and ensure you reach the finish line.
He may be waiting for you to call on Him. He may be waiting for you to ask Him to come and fill your life. Go ahead. Call on Him. Ask Him for strength; seek him for forgiveness. Trust Him to come alongside you in the great race of life and help you finish strong.
Did you get off to a great start in the race of faith but find yourself stalled? The race of faith is about more than a great start. Jesus Christ did not die so you could have a great start. He died to forgive you and ensure that you arrive safely at the finish. And that’s the Word.