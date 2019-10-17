Rarely told ghost stories on tap

More than one spirit appears to have decided they don’t want to leave this area and who could blame them, with any number of reasons attracting the living and the dead to Glynn County.
Some stories are well-known, but there are many others that rarely are heard outside of small groups of people in the know. And in the coming days, there will be chances to hear some of those stories.
In the 2001 book “Ghosts from the Coast” by Nancy Roberts, St. Simons Island’s Jane Moers Farmer mentioned odd sights near St. Simons Elementary School.
“It was about 9:30 at night that I backed out of the school driveway and suddenly braked when my taillights illuminated three men walking in the road,” Farmer said. “They were dressed in dark robes and wearing broad-brimmed hats. From the early sketches I had seen, they looked exactly like Franciscan priests.
“I drove very slowly and in my side-view mirror I could still see them back there, robes flapping in the wind, as they walked along the road in the moonlight.”
Farmer said she was aware of a monastery on St. Simons Island during the time of Spanish colonization. As The News’ Larry Hobbs noted in 2017, “The priests hoped to convert the native tribes, which consisted of Guale and Mocama.” But as in real life, the priests Farmer reportedly saw didn’t stick around very long, and she said at the time of publication that she hadn’t seen them again.
Back when it was a bookstore, manager George Avis told of strange goings-on in the Furness Cottage on Jekyll Island, also known as the infirmary. In Don Farrant’s 2002 collection “Ghosts of the Georgia Coast,” Avis described seeing an apparition in the shape of a person on the second floor, along with other behavior. “Loud bumps and thumps are heard, mostly from upstairs,” Farrant wrote. “The ghost also cracked a quarter-inch-thick plate of glass on one of the main room display tables.”
Avis joked that the ghosts were the spirits of old journalists. Over the years, successive generations of local writers have found themselves taken in by tales of haunting at the Strachan house on Union Street — the residence was part of the Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour last year. The primary spirit, shipping magnate F.D.M. Strachan, was said to be quite the character in his living years — roughly a century ago — staffing the Brunswick residence with 15 Japanese servants and keeping as pets 27 dogs, a parrot and a monkey.
Homeowner Al Holland told The News in 2002, “I came walking downstairs one night before a party and there was a man standing in a jacket, white shirt, light-colored hat — a yachting cap. I thought, ‘OK, someone arrived early.’ His back was to me facing the living room and when I got there no one was there.”
He added that a female tenant felt someone was in her room, which was locked at the time, and sat on her bed. But after she turned on a light, she saw no one else was around. This year, the Union Street tour, organized by the Union Street Enhancement Project, will be going between Hanover and Wright squares, with five stops in total.
“What we’re going to be doing is, we’ll have five storytellers stationed at five different locations, and then we have what we’re calling the spirit guide, which is another person who will take them, as a group, to each of the stories,” Gunyel Johnson, Union Street Enhancement Project member said. “They will hear the story and when it’s over, they will take them to the next story.”
These are to be different stories than stories told in past years, including Colonial-era activity at Wright Square, a haunting at 711 George St., a ghostly sea captain at 1108 Union St., a witch at 1028 Richmond St. and a garden specter in Hanover Square.
People who want to do the tour — it starts Friday at 7 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. — should contact Sandy Dean at 912-996-0663. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 13 and must be purchased in advance.
Attendees are cautioned to wear comfortable shoes, no flip-flops, and no strollers or pets are advised.