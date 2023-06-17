Being a father isn’t easy work. From the early mornings and sleepless nights when the kids are young to the worries of their first independent steps into the world as young adults, parents have it rough. Some dads in the area, though, are willingly adding to the challenge for the good of their kids by striving to bring them up with Christian teachings.
“Jesus was quoted as saying, “it would be better for you to have a millstone tied around your neck and thrown into the sea than to lead a child astray,’” said Trey Turner, 35, of Brunswick. “If you’re given the gift of a child and you don’t bring them up in the ways of the Lord, you’re misleading them. In my case, I was blessed with three boys.”
The Bible says that children should honor their fathers and mothers, and the U.S. at large sets aside the third Sunday in June every year for the purpose of celebrating dads. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, 72 million of the country’s 330 million residents are fathers and 29 million of those are grandfathers.
The Bible has a lot to say about parenting. In Proverbs, King Solomon advises: “Hear, my son, your father’s instruction, and forsake not your mother’s teaching.”
Turner said he hasn’t had much trouble with that yet. At 9, 7 and 4 years old, his sons haven’t yet reached their teenage rebellious years. But he’s already seen in his sons a discernment that he didn’t have.
He and his family moved to Brunswick from Maryland about a year ago to “get away from the snow.”
“Here there’s nicer weather, nicer people. Maryland was going crazy with COVID, or the fear of COVID,” Turner said.
Raising children to live Christian lives certainly involves going to church and reading the Bible, he says, but there’s a lot of responsibility on the parents to act right as well.
“You have to live it out in your own life, all the fruits of the spirit — love, joy, peace, kindness, patience, self-control,” Turner said. “Not just reading the Bible, not just what Jesus was saying and the apostles were saying and what the prophets were saying, but living it through in your own life.”
It’s also not about being afraid to recognize the truth, even when society tells you otherwise. That includes avoid life’s distractions from the teachings of the Bible.
“It’s about raising kids not to blindly follow what’s going on. To see God in all of this, to seek his will in all of this,” Turner said. “I feel like I’m blessed, and this can only come from God, that my children are receptive to me and my wife, and what we tell them. It’s probably going to get harder as they get older and grow into young men. But we’re not there yet.”
Going to church is important, but limiting one’s learning and praying to one or two days out of the week won’t cut it, Turner said. The family sets aside time every night and prays over every meal, but they also stop to pray together for anyone who needs it, either someone they know or an event in the news.
“God can’t be whittled away to an hour a day or one day a week. If you take the Bible for what it is, you’re going to be a Christian outside of Sunday morning,” Turner said.
It’s worth it, though, to know his kids are equipped with the best tools they can have to deal with life. They’re honest, kind, caring and compassionate, and they’ve already shown evidence of having good heads on their shoulders. He can’t take any credit for most of it. Turner said it’s all the result of the blessings God gave them. He’s simply a steward of the lives God gave him.
Church might not be the only important part of a Christian’s life, but having a consistent presence in a good home church is essential for Chris Mericle.
Mericle, 30, has lived in the area for the last five years. His wife, 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter attend First Baptist Church of Brunswick.
“I feel it’s very important,” Mericle said. “My wife and I think having our kids raised in faith and in church is one of the most important things. We strive to put church over other commitments.”
Sometimes that means missing a few other Wednesday night appointments — sports practice, school functions, etc. The kids have to see their parents engaging in this behavior, he said, for them to understand what it means.
Vacations and family visits are planned around church, he said. Some of their family lives upwards of six hours away, but he and his wife put a priority on getting back to town in time for Sunday morning or Wednesday night.
They might push back eventually, but it won’t be for lack of trying on his part.
“As they get older, we try to keep them into different things in school, but I foresee what being a problem when it comes to church,” Mericle said. “I expect one day they’ll say that, but I want them to learn that priority and be able to say, ‘I can’t do that Wednesday night; I have to be at church.’”
It also instills good values. They’re both young, but his son has already shown an example of applying the lessons he learns in church singing children’s songs.
“They sang about the Golden Rule, and one day he came home and told me he let a kid who was late to lunch cut in line,” Mericle said. “He said he did it because he knew that’s what he would want.”
Seeing his son and daughter pick up on Biblical lessons is a great reward for all the work.
But if we had one tip for other parents, it would be to show the kids a good example of a healthy relationship.
“Be close to your spouse,” he said. “It’s hard, they can take up a lot of time, but make enough room for your spouse. Your kids need to see that and know what a Godly relationship looks like.”