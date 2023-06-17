Being a father isn’t easy work. From the early mornings and sleepless nights when the kids are young to the worries of their first independent steps into the world as young adults, parents have it rough. Some dads in the area, though, are willingly adding to the challenge for the good of their kids by striving to bring them up with Christian teachings.

“Jesus was quoted as saying, “it would be better for you to have a millstone tied around your neck and thrown into the sea than to lead a child astray,’” said Trey Turner, 35, of Brunswick. “If you’re given the gift of a child and you don’t bring them up in the ways of the Lord, you’re misleading them. In my case, I was blessed with three boys.”

More from this section

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.