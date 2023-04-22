When the veterans move into the 30-dwellings of the Veterans Village across from Manna House, they’ll each have a new quilt waiting.
Given the pace of the work, it could be mid-summer, but the quilts aren’t just for keeping them warm on winter nights. They’re red-white-and-blue Quilts of Valor stitched and sewn with prayer by the women in the quilting group at Community Church.
The church displayed 15 of the quilts recently at its St. Simons Island campus and the other 15 at its campus at Glynn Place Mall.
There are about 17 quilters on the list, said Joan Harris, who coordinates the program. They meet to sew between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays in the “attic” on the second floor of St. Simons Church and on Thursdays at the home of Sue Taylor, who helped Sharon Grabowski found the group.
They are not unique in the area. Another group of quilters meets at St. Marks Episcopal Church in Woodbine and turns out quilts for a variety of causes.
When they arrive most are towing a rolling suitcase with their sewing machines inside, scissors, spools of thread, needles and more. Joan Vann came on a Monday with just a few items because she was going to hand-sew some hems of quilts. Sewn by hand, the stitches in the seams are invisible.
Grabowski and her husband, Doug, and Taylor and her husband, Joe, were in Hendersonville, N.C., when they attended a church that had a quilting group.
“Doug saw it in the bulletin,’’ Taylor said “and we went out in the hall and prayed about it.”
Affirmed by that prayer, they started their group.
For Grabowski, it was a way for her to turn her longtime hobby, in which she is very accomplished, into another way to practice her faith through service. She has a big, automated machine that sews the decorative tops to the liners that encase the warming batting.
They all have their reasons for quilting. Joanne Maney said she turned to it when she had to stay home as a full-time caregiver.
“It kept me sane. I couldn’t go anywhere. I couldn’t do anything else,’’ she said. “And I enjoy it.”
She worked on eight of the quilts of valor and at a recent session she was painstakingly snipping off the threads that dangled from one of the flamboyant quilts.
With the quilts of valor mostly done, they turned to other projects. Taylor sewed small blocks of fabric together as they made small quilts for five foster children.
“We’re making an extra one,’’ she said.
After every seam, she stood up from her machine and walked across the room to an ironing board where the iron stays hot. She has to iron after every seam to make sure everything stays straight.
She began when her husband was having some health problems.
“I started doing this at home. Joe was sick all the time,’’ she said.
They turn out far more than the quilts for veterans. Harris said they also make colorful, cheerful pillowcases for hospitalized children and mastectomy pillows for women who have had surgery for breast cancer, she said.
And they pray over everything they stitch and branch out more when the break for an 11 a.m. devotion. Harris led it recently and with the scripture and the devotion on seeking Jesus to avoid discouragement read and discussed, she went around the eight chairs arranged in a horse shoe shape and asked if anyone had prayer requests. Most did, mainly for family members especially their aging spouses, but of themselves, most said “I’m good” or “I’m blessed.”
Typically, they pray for the country, its leaders and people in church.
Dee James said the group is very organized.
“Everybody comes in, picks their projects and gets to work,’’ she said.
Bonnie Dunnington said she joined shortly after she and her husband moved to St. Simons about six years ago.
“I’ve always sewn. My husband kept after me. He said, ‘You ought to go meet those people,’’’ she said.
When her husband was suffering from cancer, the group made a quilt for him. He died in May.
There are a lot of quilts for people like her late husband, those in the church or elsewhere who are suffering. There have been quilts placed in the church for people to pray over and to tie little knots of thread to let the recipients know that people are asking God to heal and comfort them.
That seems to be the goal with this group. There aren’t as many prayers as stitches in each quilt, but there are abundances of both.