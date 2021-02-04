Joy Hallinan was scrolling through Facebook when a post caught her eye. The Atlanta resident noticed that a friend who frequently shared interactions with her elderly mother noted that she wasn’t up for interacting.
“She did say ’Covid fatigue,’ she just said that her mom who is in an assisted living facility was a little sad and didn’t feel like getting together with her daughter,” Hallinan said. “And that just really broke my heart. I had been following them for a long time and I think that it was just a reminder that the seniors are really bearing the brunt of this.”
For those is assisted living facilities, the past year has been one of isolation. Hallinan says that she wanted to do something to help brighten their days.
So she created a social media post, encouraging her friends to sign on to a public campaign to mail Valentine’s Day cards to seniors. It would be simple — participants would just address cards to “residents” then mail them to assisted living facilities in their area in the care of the program’s activity director.
Hallinan thought it would be an easy and private way to share a little cheer.
“My parents have passed away but I was looking in a box not too long ago, and my father had kept every greeting card he ever got,” she said. “That was very special to him. So I was thinking that it would be great if seniors could get these cards, maybe to put them on their nightstand or keep them in their room.”
Hallinan got an overwhelming wave of support from friends and one of those was St. Simons Island-based artist Randy Siegel. For him, the concept was so simple yet so sweet that he wanted to help ignite a similar initiative in the Golden Isles.
“It’s such a simple thing to send a card to a local senior who may be feeling especially lonely and isolated during the pandemic but to that senior, it may make his or her day,” he said.
“The note doesn’t have to be long. It can be as simple as, ‘I wanted you to know that I’m thinking about you.’ What’s important is just to do it. And if you’re like me, you’ll find that little act of kindness will make your day, too.”
Siegel reached out to Marsh’s Edge and Magnolia Manor, both on St. Simons Island, as well as Addington Place in Brunswick.
When Hilary Kent, director of activities at Addington Place, received Siegel’s call, she was thrilled by the idea.
“The isolation factor has been hitting our seniors really really hard, especially hard because they depend on the definition of community when they move into an assisted living facility,” she said.
Many are also not able to see or touch their loved ones, another heartbreaking reality of the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s very very hard,” Kent conceded.
That’s why she’s so hoping for an overwhelming response from the community so that all of their seniors, as well as those of the other facilities will get individual notes.
“We have 60 seniors here, and I think there are about that number in the other locations,” she said.
“I think that we’re all hoping that everyone will get a letter. It’s really all dependent upon the kindness of strangers.”
For his part, Siegel is hopeful.
“Despite all the ugliness in the world today, there’s still a great deal of beauty to be found,” he said.
“Twice last week, the car in front of ours at Starbuck’s paid for our coffee. It’s these little acts of kindness that make our world so much sweeter.”